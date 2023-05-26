Upgrades for every F1 team in Monaco
Friday 26th May, 2023 - 7:54pm
Teams have introduced a raft of upgrades at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, with Mercedes headlining the list.
The W14 has undergone significant changes with a revised sidepod concept, the first step as the team changes development direction.
There’s a host of changes elsewhere too, with Scuderia AlphaTauri introducing nine new components.
All 10 teams have something new this weekend, with the full list of every update on every car below.
Red Bull
|Updated Component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Rear Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|Greater camber of the span of the rear wing bi-plane
compared with other options.
|Given the low average speed of Monaco a rear wing
geometry to attain greater load at a given speed is
valuable for performance, increasing the camber of the
wing across the span and fulfilling the maximum Z
depth have been pursued to attain the desired load.
The Beam wing is an elevated load version which was
already in the suite of options.
|Front
Suspension
|Reliability
|Wishbone shroud alteration to allow the steering
lock required in Monaco.
|The trailing edges of the wishbone shrouds have been
altered to clear the wheel geometry at the lock angles
required for Monaco.
Ferrari
|Updated Component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Rear Corner
|Performance -Local Load
|Updated RBD furniture, brake cooling inlet and
suspension fairings
|Meant to be introduced in Imola, these new Rear
Corner components are part of the standard
development cycle. They aim at improving local
flow features and loading.
|Rear Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|Higher Downforce Top Rear Wing and Lower Rear
Wing designs
|Introduction of more loaded Top and Lower Rear
Wing main and flap profiles. This update is circuit
specific, with the aim to cover the low efficiency
requirements of Monaco.
Mercedes
|Updated Component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Suspension
|Performance -Flow
Conditioning
|Top wishbone forward leg inboard
pick-up lifted.
|Change results in improved positioning of wishbone wake, which in
turn improves onset flow into the sidepod improving cooling
performance.
|Floor Fences
|Performance -Local Load
|Change in fence camber
|Change in fence camber results in increased local load and improved
flow to the diffuser and hence more rear load.
|Sidepod Inlet
|Performance -Flow
Conditioning
|Wide and high sidepod inlet
|Improve flow to the floor edge, which results in more floor load and
also improved flow to the rear corner.
|Coke/Engine Cover
|Performance -Flow
Conditioning
|Wide bodywork
|The increased bodywork width increases local downforce and also
improves the flow to the rear wing assembly and rear corner.
|Rear Wing
|Performance -Local Load
|Increased camber rear wing flap
|Increased flap camber results in increased rear wing load, which in
turn drops the pressure behind the car increasing rear floor load.
|Rear Corner
|Performance -Local Load
|Second cascade of caketin winglets
added
|The additional winglet array adds local winglet load, and also drops
the pressure behind the lower suspension legs increasing local load
on these too.
Alpine
|Updated Component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front
Suspension
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Realignment of wishbone, pushrod and trackrod
fairings.
|The realignment of the wishbone and pushrod fairings
aims to improve flow conditioning by eliminating local
separations. The trackrod fairing update is required for
the increased steering angles required around the Circuit
de Monaco.
|Sidepod Inlet
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Wider sidepod with deeper gulley.
|The deeper gulley of the sidepod improves airflow
towards the top rear wing and beam wing. The wider
nature of the sidepod targets an improvement to floor
suction.
|Floor Edge
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|In conjunction with the aforementioned sidepod
update, there is a small floor edge cut-out.
|N/A – in conjunction with the above.
|Rear Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|More loaded top rear wing main plane suited for
track characteristics and high downforce nature.
|The top rear wing features more load with the sole aim of
tackling the high downforce nature of the Circuit de
Monaco and offering optimal downforce level for best
lap-time.
|Beam Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|In conjunction with the aforementioned top rear
wing update, the beam wing has more load with
double element style.
|The double element beam wing features more load with
the sole aim of tackling the high downforce nature of the
Circuit de Monaco and offering optimal downforce level
for best lap-time.
McLaren
|Updated Component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Floor Fences
|None
|Modified OB Fence in line with TD-029
|In line with TD-029, which was due to come into effect
for Imola, the upper edge of the most OB Floor Fence
has been modified.
|Front Corner
|Circuit specific -Cooling Range
|Larger Front Brake Scoop
|In order to manage high Brake Energy seen at this
circuit, a larger Front Brake Scoop has been designed to
increase Front Brake Cooling.
|Rear Corner
|Performance -Local Load
|Rear Corner Lower Winglet Endplate
|This new Lower Winglet Endplate features a cutout
which alters local flow structures and load distribution
on both the winglet itself as well as the rearward
underfloor.
|Rear Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|High Downforce Rear Wing assembly
|This new Rear Wing assembly sits at the top end of the
available downforce range, suitable to the circuit
characteristic.
|Beam Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|High Downforce Beamwing to suit Rear Wing
assembly
|This new Beamwing assembly sits on the upper end of
the load range and works in conjunction with the more
loaded upper Rear Wing assembly.
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Coke/Engine
Cover
|Performance -Flow
Conditioning
|A new engine cover with a different shape and different
connection to the top of the floor
|A redesigned engine cover will allow us to better direct the
aero flow to augment downforce and improve the
aerodynamic efficiency of the car.
|Floor Edge
|Performance -Flow
Conditioning
|A new design for the floor edge and fences
|The improvement to the floor edge and fences, part of a wider
package of improvements originally brought to Imola, will
allow us to improve the aerodynamic performance of the car.
|Floor Body
|Performance -Flow
Conditioning
|A new design for the floor body
|The improvement to the main part of the floor, part of a wider
package of improvements originally brought to Imola, will
allow us to improve the aerodynamic performance of the car.
|Rear
Suspension
|Performance -Flow
Conditioning
|Redesigned rear suspension covers
|Together with the redesigned floor, this upgrade improves the
aerodynamic performance of the car and works as part of a
package to maximise the downforce generated by the car.
|Rear Corner
|Performance -Flow
Conditioning
|Redesigned rear brake ducts
|Together with the redesigned floor, this upgrade improves the
aerodynamic performance of the car and works as part of a
package to maximise the downforce generated by the car.
|Rear Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|New profile of the main planes of the rear wing
|The new rear wing, in conjunction with the beam wing, will
allow the team to maximise the aerodynamic performance of
its package for the unique configuration of the Monaco circuit.
|Beam Wing
|Circuit specific -Balance Range
|New profile of the beam wing (bi-plane instead of
stacked)
|The new beam wing, in conjunction with the rear wing, will
allow the team to maximise the aerodynamic performance of
its package for the unique configuration of the Monaco circuit.
|Cooling
Louvres
|Circuit specific -Cooling Range
|New max cooling config – Increased louver porosity
|The newly introduced louver geometry will help in high
cooling/low mass flow rate tracks to maximize the cooling
performance of the car staying inside the dedicated spec
limits.
Aston Martin
|Updated Component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Suspension
|Performance – Local Load
|The upper wishbone has a slightly modified twist distribution
|Due to different onset conditions this section of the wishbone fairings we re-aligned to imporove th interaction and local load generated
|Front Corner
|Performance – Local Load
|The lower defector planview incidence has bveen adjusted within the legal limits
|The new position is a more optimum alignment with the changes in flowfield upstream from the new front win tip area
|Rear Suspension
|Performance – Local Load
|Small detail changes to the reart suspension fairings to alter section incidence
|The changes are predominantly to suit the modified rear brake duct and the different flowfield this creates in this area
|Rear Corner
|Circuit specific – Cooling Range
|Modifications to the inlet and exit ducts of the rear brake duct, and associated changes to the elements mounted to the IB face
|The internal flow paths are improved leading to an increase in cooling. The elements have been reworked to improve performance in this new flow regime
|Rear Wing
|Circuit specific – Drag Range
|There is a new rear wing with more aggressive geometry
|The more aggressive wing increases local suction for increased loads, and is acceptable due to the lower efficiency of this circuit geometry
Haas
|Updated Component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Wing
|Performance -Flow
Conditioning
|Evolution of the four profile geometries along the
Front Wing Span has been modified.
|The front wing affects the aerodynamic field of the
car bodies behind it. With this new shape a
particular care has been taken to the wake
interference with the lower front suspension leg and
the front tire.
|Front
Suspension
|Performance -Mechanical Setup
|Few modifications at the front suspension geometry
will be introduced for next Monaco race.
|The particular conformation of the Monaco circuit
requires some modifications to the geometry of the
front suspension which will allow the driver to be
able to correctly control the car in all the corners of
the circuit. Some small aerodynamic surfaces will be
updated to satisfy these modifications.
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|Updated Component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Floor Body
|Performance -Local Load
|Compared to the previous floor body,
underfloor surfaces local to the fences
have changed. Upper surfaces behind the
outermost floor fence have been lowered.
The floor ‘curl’ detail ahead of the rear tyre
has been modified.
|Floor body roof changes local to the floor fences combine
with fence geometry changes to generate stronger vorticity
from fence shedding edges, which gives increased local load.
Lowered upper surfaces behind the outermost fences send
increased massflow to floor edges for increased local load.
The tyre curl change reduces losses coming inboard of the
rear tyre, which improves diffuser tail performance.
|Floor Fences
|Performance -Local Load
|Compared to previous floor fences, their
camber distributions have changed in
sympathy with changes to floor body roof
surfaces.
|Floor fence changes and floor roof changes combine to give
increased overall load as described above.
|Floor Edge
|Performance -Local Load
|Compared to previous floor edges, the new
geometry has been narrowed to make
room for a wing element that forms an
extension of the previous floor edge wing.
|The extended floor edge wing acts as a trailing edge device
to the main floor edge, lowering local pressure and giving
better sealing of the floor for increased local load.
|Diffuser
|Performance -Local Load
|Compared to the previous diffuser, vertical
sidewalls have been modified.
|The diffuser tail change increases outwash to keep rear tyre
wakes further outboard, thereby reducing blockage at the
diffuser exit for increased local load.
|Sidepod Inlet
|Performance -Local Load
|Compared to previous sidepod inlets,
radiator duct inlet areas have been
reduced by raising the lower lip.
|Reducing the size of the sidepod inlet allows increased
massflow to pass under the inlet, which feeds floor edges
and allows the latter to generate increased local load.
|Coke/Engine
Cover
|Performance -Local Load
|Compared to the previous engine cover,
the ‘undercut’ has been modified to suit
the smaller sidepod inlet.
|The engine cover update matches the sidepod inlet area
reduction, allowing greater mass flow to floor edges for
increased local load.
|Front
Suspension
|Performance -Mechanical Setup
|The position of the outboard trackrod has moved
rearward relative to the brake drum face.
|This modification gives greater road wheel angle for
the same steering wheel angle compared to the
standard outboard trackrod position. The higher
maximum road wheel angle is required to negotiate
the turn six hairpin specific to this circuit.
|Rear Wing
|Performance -Local Load
|The upper wing elements have increased camber
and incidence, particularly in the outboard part of
the wing assembly compared to previously raced
wing designs this season. The lower ‘beam’ wing
assembly is a biplane arrangement, which also
features increased camber and incidence wing
elements compared to previously raced assemblies.
|While the efficiency (lift to drag ratio) of these wings
is too low to be optimum for most circuits this season,
the absence of long straights or high speed corners at
this event puts a premium on downforce generation
over the associated drag rise. These wings generate
the maximum amount of downforce of all available
rear wing assemblies.
|Rear Wing
Endplate
|Performance -Local Load
|The outside face of the lower endplate has been
modified to include a cambered vane.
|The cambered lower surface of the vane generates
suction, giving increased local load from the endplate.
Williams
|Updated Component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Rear Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|The new rear wing is a larger, more inclined profile.
The upper outboard junctions to the end plates are
higher and squarer than on the previous medium
downforce rear wing. The leading edge of the
mainplane sits lower on the new wing to present a
larger area.
|The larger and more aggressive wing elements deliver
increased load and drag, which are efficient for circuits
such as Monaco.
|Beam Wing
|Circuit specific -Drag Range
|The new beam wing is larger and more inclined than
beam wings we have run previously this year.
|The larger and more aggressive wing element delivers
increased load and drag, which are efficient for circuits
like Monaco.
|Front
Suspension
|Performance -Mechanical Setup
|Change in steering arm length.
|Increases the gain between steering wheel rotation and
front road wheel angle. Helps achieve the steering
required to negotiate the tight corners in Monaco.
|Front
Suspension
|Performance -Local Load
|Revised cladding on front suspension elements:
trackrod, upper and lower wishbones.
|Primarily these changes are to accommodate the higher
front wheel angles required for this circuit. The cladding
is then optimised to maximise the local load and
consequent flow structures.
|Front Corner
|Circuit specific -Cooling Range
|The exit of the front brake duct is increased in size.
|There is a higher air flow through the front brake
cooling system to cope with the unique demands of
Monaco.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]