Upgrades for every F1 team in Monaco

Teams have introduced a raft of upgrades at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, with Mercedes headlining the list.

The W14 has undergone significant changes with a revised sidepod concept, the first step as the team changes development direction.

There’s a host of changes elsewhere too, with Scuderia AlphaTauri introducing nine new components.

All 10 teams have something new this weekend, with the full list of every update on every car below.

Red Bull

Updated Component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Rear Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range Greater camber of the span of the rear wing bi-plane

compared with other options. Given the low average speed of Monaco a rear wing

geometry to attain greater load at a given speed is

valuable for performance, increasing the camber of the

wing across the span and fulfilling the maximum Z

depth have been pursued to attain the desired load.

The Beam wing is an elevated load version which was

already in the suite of options. Front

Suspension Reliability Wishbone shroud alteration to allow the steering

lock required in Monaco. The trailing edges of the wishbone shrouds have been

altered to clear the wheel geometry at the lock angles

required for Monaco.

Ferrari

Updated Component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Rear Corner Performance -Local Load Updated RBD furniture, brake cooling inlet and

suspension fairings Meant to be introduced in Imola, these new Rear

Corner components are part of the standard

development cycle. They aim at improving local

flow features and loading. Rear Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range Higher Downforce Top Rear Wing and Lower Rear

Wing designs Introduction of more loaded Top and Lower Rear

Wing main and flap profiles. This update is circuit

specific, with the aim to cover the low efficiency

requirements of Monaco.

Mercedes

Updated Component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Suspension Performance -Flow

Conditioning Top wishbone forward leg inboard

pick-up lifted. Change results in improved positioning of wishbone wake, which in

turn improves onset flow into the sidepod improving cooling

performance. Floor Fences Performance -Local Load Change in fence camber Change in fence camber results in increased local load and improved

flow to the diffuser and hence more rear load. Sidepod Inlet Performance -Flow

Conditioning Wide and high sidepod inlet Improve flow to the floor edge, which results in more floor load and

also improved flow to the rear corner. Coke/Engine Cover Performance -Flow

Conditioning Wide bodywork The increased bodywork width increases local downforce and also

improves the flow to the rear wing assembly and rear corner. Rear Wing Performance -Local Load Increased camber rear wing flap Increased flap camber results in increased rear wing load, which in

turn drops the pressure behind the car increasing rear floor load. Rear Corner Performance -Local Load Second cascade of caketin winglets

added The additional winglet array adds local winglet load, and also drops

the pressure behind the lower suspension legs increasing local load

on these too.

Alpine

Updated Component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front

Suspension Performance -Flow Conditioning Realignment of wishbone, pushrod and trackrod

fairings. The realignment of the wishbone and pushrod fairings

aims to improve flow conditioning by eliminating local

separations. The trackrod fairing update is required for

the increased steering angles required around the Circuit

de Monaco. Sidepod Inlet Performance -Flow Conditioning Wider sidepod with deeper gulley. The deeper gulley of the sidepod improves airflow

towards the top rear wing and beam wing. The wider

nature of the sidepod targets an improvement to floor

suction. Floor Edge Performance -Flow Conditioning In conjunction with the aforementioned sidepod

update, there is a small floor edge cut-out. N/A – in conjunction with the above. Rear Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range More loaded top rear wing main plane suited for

track characteristics and high downforce nature. The top rear wing features more load with the sole aim of

tackling the high downforce nature of the Circuit de

Monaco and offering optimal downforce level for best

lap-time. Beam Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range In conjunction with the aforementioned top rear

wing update, the beam wing has more load with

double element style. The double element beam wing features more load with

the sole aim of tackling the high downforce nature of the

Circuit de Monaco and offering optimal downforce level

for best lap-time.

McLaren

Updated Component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Floor Fences None Modified OB Fence in line with TD-029 In line with TD-029, which was due to come into effect

for Imola, the upper edge of the most OB Floor Fence

has been modified. Front Corner Circuit specific -Cooling Range Larger Front Brake Scoop In order to manage high Brake Energy seen at this

circuit, a larger Front Brake Scoop has been designed to

increase Front Brake Cooling. Rear Corner Performance -Local Load Rear Corner Lower Winglet Endplate This new Lower Winglet Endplate features a cutout

which alters local flow structures and load distribution

on both the winglet itself as well as the rearward

underfloor. Rear Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range High Downforce Rear Wing assembly This new Rear Wing assembly sits at the top end of the

available downforce range, suitable to the circuit

characteristic. Beam Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range High Downforce Beamwing to suit Rear Wing

assembly This new Beamwing assembly sits on the upper end of

the load range and works in conjunction with the more

loaded upper Rear Wing assembly.

Alfa Romeo Sauber

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Coke/Engine

Cover Performance -Flow

Conditioning A new engine cover with a different shape and different

connection to the top of the floor A redesigned engine cover will allow us to better direct the

aero flow to augment downforce and improve the

aerodynamic efficiency of the car. Floor Edge Performance -Flow

Conditioning A new design for the floor edge and fences The improvement to the floor edge and fences, part of a wider

package of improvements originally brought to Imola, will

allow us to improve the aerodynamic performance of the car. Floor Body Performance -Flow

Conditioning A new design for the floor body The improvement to the main part of the floor, part of a wider

package of improvements originally brought to Imola, will

allow us to improve the aerodynamic performance of the car. Rear

Suspension Performance -Flow

Conditioning Redesigned rear suspension covers Together with the redesigned floor, this upgrade improves the

aerodynamic performance of the car and works as part of a

package to maximise the downforce generated by the car. Rear Corner Performance -Flow

Conditioning Redesigned rear brake ducts Together with the redesigned floor, this upgrade improves the

aerodynamic performance of the car and works as part of a

package to maximise the downforce generated by the car. Rear Wing Circuit specific -Drag Range New profile of the main planes of the rear wing The new rear wing, in conjunction with the beam wing, will

allow the team to maximise the aerodynamic performance of

its package for the unique configuration of the Monaco circuit. Beam Wing Circuit specific -Balance Range New profile of the beam wing (bi-plane instead of

stacked) The new beam wing, in conjunction with the rear wing, will

allow the team to maximise the aerodynamic performance of

its package for the unique configuration of the Monaco circuit. Cooling

Louvres Circuit specific -Cooling Range New max cooling config – Increased louver porosity The newly introduced louver geometry will help in high

cooling/low mass flow rate tracks to maximize the cooling

performance of the car staying inside the dedicated spec

limits.

Aston Martin

Updated Component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Suspension Performance – Local Load The upper wishbone has a slightly modified twist distribution Due to different onset conditions this section of the wishbone fairings we re-aligned to imporove th interaction and local load generated Front Corner Performance – Local Load The lower defector planview incidence has bveen adjusted within the legal limits The new position is a more optimum alignment with the changes in flowfield upstream from the new front win tip area Rear Suspension Performance – Local Load Small detail changes to the reart suspension fairings to alter section incidence The changes are predominantly to suit the modified rear brake duct and the different flowfield this creates in this area Rear Corner Circuit specific – Cooling Range Modifications to the inlet and exit ducts of the rear brake duct, and associated changes to the elements mounted to the IB face The internal flow paths are improved leading to an increase in cooling. The elements have been reworked to improve performance in this new flow regime Rear Wing Circuit specific – Drag Range There is a new rear wing with more aggressive geometry The more aggressive wing increases local suction for increased loads, and is acceptable due to the lower efficiency of this circuit geometry

Haas

Updated Component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Front Wing Performance -Flow

Conditioning Evolution of the four profile geometries along the

Front Wing Span has been modified. The front wing affects the aerodynamic field of the

car bodies behind it. With this new shape a

particular care has been taken to the wake

interference with the lower front suspension leg and

the front tire. Front

Suspension Performance -Mechanical Setup Few modifications at the front suspension geometry

will be introduced for next Monaco race. The particular conformation of the Monaco circuit

requires some modifications to the geometry of the

front suspension which will allow the driver to be

able to correctly control the car in all the corners of

the circuit. Some small aerodynamic surfaces will be

updated to satisfy these modifications.

Scuderia AlphaTauri

Updated Component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Floor Body Performance -Local Load Compared to the previous floor body,

underfloor surfaces local to the fences

have changed. Upper surfaces behind the

outermost floor fence have been lowered.

The floor ‘curl’ detail ahead of the rear tyre

has been modified. Floor body roof changes local to the floor fences combine

with fence geometry changes to generate stronger vorticity

from fence shedding edges, which gives increased local load.

Lowered upper surfaces behind the outermost fences send

increased massflow to floor edges for increased local load.

The tyre curl change reduces losses coming inboard of the

rear tyre, which improves diffuser tail performance. Floor Fences Performance -Local Load Compared to previous floor fences, their

camber distributions have changed in

sympathy with changes to floor body roof

surfaces. Floor fence changes and floor roof changes combine to give

increased overall load as described above. Floor Edge Performance -Local Load Compared to previous floor edges, the new

geometry has been narrowed to make

room for a wing element that forms an

extension of the previous floor edge wing. The extended floor edge wing acts as a trailing edge device

to the main floor edge, lowering local pressure and giving

better sealing of the floor for increased local load. Diffuser Performance -Local Load Compared to the previous diffuser, vertical

sidewalls have been modified. The diffuser tail change increases outwash to keep rear tyre

wakes further outboard, thereby reducing blockage at the

diffuser exit for increased local load. Sidepod Inlet Performance -Local Load Compared to previous sidepod inlets,

radiator duct inlet areas have been

reduced by raising the lower lip. Reducing the size of the sidepod inlet allows increased

massflow to pass under the inlet, which feeds floor edges

and allows the latter to generate increased local load. Coke/Engine

Cover Performance -Local Load Compared to the previous engine cover,

the ‘undercut’ has been modified to suit

the smaller sidepod inlet. The engine cover update matches the sidepod inlet area

reduction, allowing greater mass flow to floor edges for

increased local load. Front

Suspension Performance -Mechanical Setup The position of the outboard trackrod has moved

rearward relative to the brake drum face. This modification gives greater road wheel angle for

the same steering wheel angle compared to the

standard outboard trackrod position. The higher

maximum road wheel angle is required to negotiate

the turn six hairpin specific to this circuit. Rear Wing Performance -Local Load The upper wing elements have increased camber

and incidence, particularly in the outboard part of

the wing assembly compared to previously raced

wing designs this season. The lower ‘beam’ wing

assembly is a biplane arrangement, which also

features increased camber and incidence wing

elements compared to previously raced assemblies. While the efficiency (lift to drag ratio) of these wings

is too low to be optimum for most circuits this season,

the absence of long straights or high speed corners at

this event puts a premium on downforce generation

over the associated drag rise. These wings generate

the maximum amount of downforce of all available

rear wing assemblies. Rear Wing

Endplate Performance -Local Load The outside face of the lower endplate has been

modified to include a cambered vane. The cambered lower surface of the vane generates

suction, giving increased local load from the endplate.

Williams