Stewart sets pace in Speedcafe eSeries Championship pre-qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 26th May, 2023 - 5:30pm

Jobe Stewart has set the pace in pre-qualifying for Round 5 of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship

Super3 Series driver Jobe Stewart has topped the timesheets in pre-qualifying for Round 5 of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship at Imola.

Stewart was the fastest of the 36 drivers to qualify for the event at the Autodromo Enzo Dino Ferrari setting a 1:40.490s, with the Image Racing driver edging out Andrew Gilliam (1:40.539s) and Zach Rattray-White (1:40.673s).

The 2020 Speedcafe.com GT3 Eseries, presented by Kincrome Tools title winner forms part of a high-quality field that will take to the track, with the top 10 drivers locked in for the round including points leader Mathew Dench, Round 1 and Round 2 winner Damon Woods, Lachlan Caple, Luke Mitchinson, Round 4 winner Rob Carmichael, Round 3 winner Ross Rizzo, Simon Mezzomo, Christopher Ireland, Kenny Conomos and Adam Willison.

Previously in the top 10, Dylan O’Shea and Riley Bilson were required to take part in pre-qualifying, with O’Shea posting a time that would see him qualify 15th fastest, with Bilson five spots further back.

A notable omission from pre-qualifying was SuperUtes racer Aaron Borg, who won’t be taking part in the event.

Speedcafe eSeries Championship Commentator Scott Rankin said pre-qualifying for the event generated some interesting results.

“Jobe Stewart really jumps out and grabs my attention, we know about his real-world racing commitments, but for him to come out and jump up on top, he will definitely be a contender,” Rankin said.

“The big one for me is just how deep in the pack Dylan O’Shea is, Riley Bilson is also a very long way down the order, these are guys who have been contending on the fringes of the top 10.

“A lot of the drivers are out of position in terms of pre-qualifying numbers, but the race is always a different story.”

As the inaugural season of the Speedcafe-hosted online racing competition reaches the halfway mark, Rankin expects the action to further intensify out on track.

“The competition will really heat up following the completion of the Australian leg, as the Speedcafe eSeries Championship races at international circuits for the remaining rounds,” he added.

“While the Australian tracks capture the interest of the bulk of the drivers in the category, we’re starting to move onto the racing tracks better suited for GT3, so the competition will really step up a notch from here on out.”

Round 5 of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship will commence this evening with a 45-minute practice session, with the times from that session to determine the three qualifying groups.

The three qualifying groups will each take part in a 10-minute session that will set the grid for the race.

The 45-minute race around Sandown will feature a compulsory pit stop for fuel.

The broadcast for Round 5 of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship commences at 20:30 AEST live on Speedcafe TV.

Register here for the Speedcafe eSeries Championship to get involved in the high-speed GT3 category

Speedcafe eSeries Championship Round 5 Qualifiers

1 Mathew Dench
2 Damon Woods
3 Lachlan Caple
4 Luke Mitchinson
5 Rob Carmichael
6 Ross Rizzo
7 Simon Mezzomo
8 Christopher Ireland
9 Kenny Conomos
10 Adam Willison
11 Jobe Stewart 01:40.490
12 Andrew Gilliam 01:40.539
13 Zach Rattray-White 01:40.673
14 Jason Bence 01:40.786
15 Andre F. Yousiff 01:40.911
16 Tom Freer 01:40.914
17 Tao C.K. Soerono 01:40.947
18 Daniel Yeaman 01:40.980
19 Tyson Hanmer 01:40.991
20 Calieb Hydes 01:41.127
21 Wayne C Bourke 01:41.141
22 Steven Bartholomew 01:41.314
23 Aaron Kuper2 01:41.318
24 Marlon J McMullen 01:41.437
25 Dylan O’Shea 01:41.445
26 Chiu Kang 01:41.656
27 Chris Barns 01:41.687
28 Sebastian Varndell 01:41.772
29 Rob Boaden 01:41.895
30 Riley Bilson 01:41.911
31 Jarryd Knight 01:41.913
32 Alistair Bailes 01:41.918
33 Craig Anspach 01:41.981
34 Brock Kelly 01:42.063
35 Amar Sharma 01:42.120
36 Gordon Smith2 01:42.144
37 Michael Talijancich 01:42.281
38 Robbie Bradbury 01:42.345
39 Matt Bayley 01:42.644
40 Jamie McKnight 01:42.715
41 Fitzroy Beaumont 01:43.018
42 Luke Di Berardino 01:43.082
43 Andrew Dishot 01:43.664
44 Mark Cochran 01:43.827
45 Shane Nouwens 01:44.068
46 Daniel Vellacott 01:44.681

 

