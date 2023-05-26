Results: Monaco Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Friday 26th May, 2023 - 10:30pm
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix from Monte Carlo.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|26
|1:13.372
|2
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|28
|1:13.710
|00.338
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|27
|1:14.035
|00.663
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|27
|1:14.038
|00.666
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|24
|1:14.093
|00.721
|6
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|26
|1:14.244
|00.872
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|25
|1:14.467
|01.095
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|29
|1:14.585
|01.213
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|28
|1:14.653
|01.281
|10
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|32
|1:14.666
|01.294
|11
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|29
|1:14.718
|01.346
|12
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|29
|1:14.725
|01.353
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|29
|1:14.820
|01.448
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|30
|1:14.866
|01.494
|15
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|24
|1:15.066
|01.694
|16
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|33
|1:15.083
|01.711
|17
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|32
|1:15.192
|01.820
|18
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|30
|1:15.557
|02.185
|19
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|25
|1:15.684
|02.312
|20
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|17
|1:15.785
|02.413
