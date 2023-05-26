> News > Formula 1

Results: Monaco Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 26th May, 2023 - 10:30pm

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix from Monte Carlo.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 26 1:13.372
2 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 28 1:13.710 00.338
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 27 1:14.035 00.663
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 27 1:14.038 00.666
5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 24 1:14.093 00.721
6 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 26 1:14.244 00.872
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren 25 1:14.467 01.095
8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 29 1:14.585 01.213
9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 28 1:14.653 01.281
10 23 Alex Albon Williams 32 1:14.666 01.294
11 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 29 1:14.718 01.346
12 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 29 1:14.725 01.353
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 29 1:14.820 01.448
14 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 30 1:14.866 01.494
15 63 George Russell Mercedes 24 1:15.066 01.694
16 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 33 1:15.083 01.711
17 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 32 1:15.192 01.820
18 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 30 1:15.557 02.185
19 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 25 1:15.684 02.312
20 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 17 1:15.785 02.413

