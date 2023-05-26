PHOTOS: Autumn Historic Warwick at Morgan Park

Presented by the Historic Racing Car Club of Queensland, the Autumn Historic Warwick drew over 180 entries to Morgan Park.

There were many classics, and several people were remembered with perpetual trophies whose names etched on those trophies included John French, Glenn Seton and Lloyd Bax.

Bax mainly raced locally but his exploits garnered wider recognition, and then there was the late Bill Campbell who was the heart and soul of Morgan Park and left a legacy that is enjoyed by all.

The assembly of Heritage Touring Cars, actual racing machines from the Group C (1973-1984) and Group A (1985-1992) were the showpiece.

Brian Henderson (Nissan Bluebird), Neville Butler (Ford Escort MkII) and Stephen Axisa (Holden Commodore VH) won races.

Historic Touring Cars predated Heritage with Group Nb (to 1964) and represented marques and models that raced anywhere in the world in that period, built to Appendix J rules.

Then there was Group Nc (1965-1972) that comprised of models that raced in Australia in either Series Production or Improved Touring, and built to a common set of rules, similar to those of Nb.

Aldo De Paoli (Chev Camaro) was rewarded in his trek over from West Australia while Martin White (Ford Falcon Rallye Sprint), Adam Duce (Mini Cooper S) and Tom Brelsford (Escort MkI) had victories too.

Production Sports Cars (up to 1974) were popular as well.

Chris Whittaker and Jon Siddins, both in Datsun 240Zs, scored victories, so did Stan Adler (Porsche 911 Carrera) after an early puncture.

Barry Wise in his March 81A clocked up several successes in Groups Q and R, Richard Lihou (Van Diemen RF89) was unbeaten in Formula Fords, so too was Anthony Paynter (Stag) until Mathew Pearce (Rennmax) won the last Formula Vee race.