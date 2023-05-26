Memorial service for Geoff Leeds in Southport

Geoff Leeds, esteemed Bathurst racer, motorsport administrator and TA2 Muscle Car Series official, will be remembered in a memorial next week in Queensland.

Southport Church of Christ (1 Griffin Way, off Olson Avenue) in Southport, Queensland is the chosen venue to hold the service on Thursday 1 June.

It will begin at 11:00 local time/AEST.

For the past four seasons, Leeds was the Driving Standards and Prosecuting Officer for the TA2 Muscle Car Series and at 77, he passed away after a battle with cancer.

He had a motorsport career that spanned multiple years as a driver and official, making 21 Bathurst starts between 1966 and 1991 with his debut beginning in the 1966 race in a Morris Cooper S with Mick Crampton.

His achievements at Mount Panorama included co-driving an Mk I Ford Escort GT to victory in Class B with Digby Cooke at Bathurst 1972 after the pair switched from the Holden Torana LC GTR XU-1 they’d shared the previous year.

Sydney’s Oran Park Raceway memorialised Leeds with a street named in his honour after a stint behind the wheel in Aussie Racing Cars.

Alongside racing, Leeds spent two years alongside Colin Bond as the IPO (Investigating and Prosecuting Officer) for the V8 Dunlop Development Series.

He also performed roles for the Australian Touring Car Championship, the controversial 2.0-litre Super Touring Championship and in Sports Sedans.

Speedcafe sends its condolences to Leeds’ family.