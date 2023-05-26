Sainz slates ‘amateur journalists’ for Monaco GP exit rumour

Carlos Sainz has slated ‘amateur journalists’ for writing clickbait articles suggesting he could miss this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Sainz sustained a dead leg during the annual charity football match at Monaco’s Stade Louis II which led to speculation he was a doubt for Sunday’s race around the Principality.

Images from the game showed the Spanish driver receiving treatment, seemingly adding fuel to the fire.

But a damning Sainz said: “There were people saying I was skipping the race.

“It’s a bit more now, with social media, TikTok. There’s more amateur journalism, people really trying to bring up some news to get some extra views and extra clickbait.

“Without any information, they’re trying to make a prediction of what’s going to happen on Sunday.

“But it’s just useless and unnecessary to create a headline that has no base or no information.”

Sainz senses Monaco opportunity

Sainz goes into the Monaco GP with an opportunity to end Red Bull’s crushing dominance to the start of this season.

The reigning F1 constructors’ champions have won all five races to date, with Max Verstappen edging team-mate Sergio Perez with three victories to the two from the Mexican to open up a 14-point cushion in the drivers’ standings.

Ferrari, however, has been strong around Monaco over the past two years in qualifying, with home hero Charles Leclerc scoring pole on both occasions.

Leclerc, however, has failed to convert either into a result, as a crash at the end of qualifying in 2021 led to damage to his car that was not picked up until his reconnaissance lap to the grid before the race, leaving him unable to start.

Twelve months later, strategic errors from Ferrari in failing to make the right calls in changeable conditions, resulted in him finishing an angry fourth.

In both races, Sainz salvaged Ferrari’s pride by claiming the runner-up trophy.

Going into this year’s race, Ferrari has at least been able to take the fight to Red Bull on occasion, before falling away in races due to the SF-23 overheating its tyres.

Assessing his chances on Sunday, Sainz said: “Monaco has always been good for us in the past years.

“We were very strong in ’21 with a relatively weak car, but we managed to put it on pole, so I do think we have a strong opportunity.

“At the same time, I also think Red Bull are favourites everywhere we go because they have no weaknesses, and so they are again the team to beat.”