What to watch on Stan Sport

Stan Sport has you covered for motorsport this weekend with the IndyCar field set for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar’s premier race will take place this Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou to start from pole.

The Spainiard’s record-breaking effort saw him set the fastest Indy500 pole speed in history and follows a commanding victory in the IndyCar GP over Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi.

Palau will be joined on the front row by Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay and Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist.

As for local drivers, six-time IndyCar title winner Scott Dixon will start from sixth, two-time IndyCar champion and 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power from 12th, while three-time Supercars Championship winner Scott McLaughlin will start from 14th.

Qualifying for this year’s event saw Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Jack Harvey bump his team-mate Graham Rahal out of the final starting spot for the race, with the latter citing a malfunctioning weight jacker as costing him the position.

However, Rahal was later handed a 16th successive start in the Indianapolis 500 after Stefan Wilson sustained broken vertebrae in a collision during Practice 8, with the Ohio native to drive from P15 in the #24 Dreyer and Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Heading into the sixth event of the season, Palou leads the standings ahead of O’Ward with last year’s Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericcson third.

Former Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean is fourth, with McLaughlin fifth ahead of his Team Penske team-mate Josef Newgarden in sixth, with Dixon seventh and Power eighth.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Christian Lundgaard and Long Beach race winner Kyle Kirkwood round out the top 10.

As well as IndyCar, Stan Sport will also broadcast Round 5 of the Australian Motorcross Championship at Gillman.

IndyCar at Indianapolis

Saturday, May 27 01:00 AEST Final Practice Live on Stan Sport from 01:00 AEST 04:30 AEST Pit Stop Competition Live on Stan Sport from 04:30 AEST Monday, May 29 01:00 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 01:00 AEST

Australian Motorcross Championship at Gillman