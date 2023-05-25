VIDEO: Pirtek Performance Review Tasmania SuperSprint
Thursday 25th May, 2023 - 5:30pm
Shell V-Power Racing Team drivers Will Davison and Anton de Pasquale review the teams efforts at round 4 of the 2023 Supercars Championship.
Take a tour of the Dick Johnson Racing Machine Shop where the team manufactures parts and componentry for the Gen3 Ford Mustangs.
