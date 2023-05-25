Timeline: Honda in Formula 1

Retrace Honda’s long history in Formula 1, from its first appearance in the world championship in 1964 to the current day.

PHOTOS: Honda in F1 through the years.

Honda surprised the world when it entered F1 in 1964, mirroring Ferrari by doing so with a car and engine designed and built internally.

It was soon a race winner before stepping away from the sport before the end of the decade.

Some 15 years later it returned, this time as an engine supplier, winning races and world championships with Williams, McLaren, and Lotus.

In the years that have followed, it has come and gone, both as an engine supplier and as a team in its own right.

Now, it is set to write another chapter in its history books as it joins Aston Martin for 2026.

Honda’s Formula 1 timeline

1964 – Made Formula 1 debut with a Japanese-built car and engine

1965 – First world championship race win, courtesy of Richie Ginther at the Mexican Grand Prix

1967 – John Surtees delivers the team its second race win at the Italian Grand Prix

1968 – Honda withdraws from Formula 1

1983 – Returns as an engine supplier with Spirit and Williams, the latter for the final race of the season

1984 – Keke Rosberg wins the Dallas Grand Prix, Honda’s first as an engine supplier

1986 – Wins the constructors’ championship as engine supplier to Williams, narrowly misses the drivers’ to McLaren and Alain Prost

1987 – Williams wins the constructors’ championship with Honda and begins a two-year supply deal with Lotus

1988 – Switches from Williams to McLaren and dominates the year with the MP4/4, Alain Prost, and Ayrton Senna

1989 – Prost delivers McLaren and Honda another world championship

1990 – A second title for Senna and Honda’s fifth in as many years

1991 – Senna takes his third world championship with Honda once again powering his McLaren, added Tyrrell to its supply deal

1992 – Outclassed by Renault, Honda pulls out of F1 at the end of the season.

2000 – Joins BAR with the supply of engines

2001 – Adds Jordan to its roster for what would be a two-year deal

2006 – Takes over the running of British American Racing, transforming it into the Honda works team. Jenson Button wins the Hungarian Grand Prix, the marque’s third as a constructor. Super Aguri is Honda’s ‘junior’ team

2008 – Honda steps away from F1 once again, passing its team to Ross Brawn for 2009 and donating USD 100 million to keep the team afloat.

2015 – Is reunited with McLaren, renewing a partnership that netted 44 wins in the 1980s and 1990s. A tough season sees Fernando Alonso famously brand the Honda unit a ‘GP2 engine’ on home soil in Japan

2018 – Honda leaves McLaren and takes its supply to Toro Rosso (now Scuderia AlphaTauri)

2019 – Having ditched its Renault supply, Red Bull becomes Honda’s forthright F1 team. Max Verstappen wins three races, Honda’s first win since Jenson Button in the 2006 Hungarian GP

2020 – Announces plans to withdraw from F1 at the end of 2021

2021 – Verstappen wins the drivers’ title in a Honda-powered Red Bull

2022 – Red Bull and Honda dominate the season to take both the constructors’ championship and another drivers’ crown with Verstappen, confirms intent to remain in F1 for the 2026 power unit era

2023 – Announces an agreement with Aston Martin to supply works power units from 2026