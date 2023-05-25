PHOTOS: Honda in F1 through the years

With the announcement that Aston Martin Formula 1 team will use Honda power units from 2026, we take a look at Honda’s involvement in F1.

Debuting in 1964 entry, it has gone on to power Lotus, Williams, and McLaren, winning world titles in the 1980s and 1990s.

It returned briefly as a factory team during the 2000s, stepping away before once more joining forces with McLaren.

Now, it powers the all-conquering Red Bull team, winning the drivers’ championship with Max Verstappen in 2021 and 2022.