PHOTOS: Honda in F1 through the years

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 25th May, 2023 - 10:18am

With the announcement that Aston Martin Formula 1 team will use Honda power units from 2026, we take a look at Honda’s involvement in F1.

Debuting in 1964 entry, it has gone on to power Lotus, Williams, and McLaren, winning world titles in the 1980s and 1990s.

It returned briefly as a factory team during the 2000s, stepping away before once more joining forces with McLaren.

Now, it powers the all-conquering Red Bull team, winning the drivers’ championship with Max Verstappen in 2021 and 2022.

Ayrton Senna Story
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Budapest, Hungary
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday - Monte Carlo, Monaco
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - German Grand Prix - Practice Day - Hockenheim, Germany
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Monaco Grand Prix - Saturday - Monte Carlo, Monaco
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Italian Grand Prix - Race Day - Monza, Italy
Formula 1 Grand Prix, Nuerburgring
Portuguese Grand Prix Estoril (POR) 19-21 10 1984
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Canadian Grand Prix - Race Day - Montreal, Canada
Canadian Grand Prix Montreal (CDN) 14-16 06 1985
Nelson Piquet Story 1979-91
Usa Grand Prix Detroit (USA) 20-22 06 1986
Nigel Mansell Story
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Japanese Grand Prix - Race Day - Suzuka, Japan
Spanish Grand Prix Jerez (ESP) 30-02 10 1988
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Japanese Grand Prix - Race Day - Suzuka, Japan
Formula 1 Grand Prix, Belgium, Saturday Practice
Formula 1 Grand Prix, China, Friday Practice
Formula 1 Grand Prix, Brazil, Saturday Practice
Monaco Grand Prix Monte Carlo (MC) 13-16 05 1999
French Grand Prix Magny-Cours (FRA) 25-27 06 1999
British Grand Prix Brands Hatch (GBR) 18-20 07 1968
Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort (NED) 24-26 8 1984
Mexican Grand Prix Mexico City (MEX) 27-29 05 1988
Formula 1 Testing, Barcelona, Spain

