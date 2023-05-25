Mostert tests with Bathurst 12 Hour winner at Spa

Chaz Mostert has tested with 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour winner Kenny Habul at Spa-Francorchamps ahead of a possible entry into the 2023 Crowdstrike Spa 24 Hours.

The Mobil 1 Optus Mustang Supercars driver spent time behind the wheel of the SunEnergy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3 of three-time Pro-Am GT champion, Kenny Habul, who won both the 2022 and 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour.

During last weekend’s Supercars Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint, Mostert’s Walkinshaw Andretti United Team Principal, Bruce Stewart, alluded to using the team’s global links to enable overseas opportunities for its drivers, but was coy on the specifics.

“Absolutely, and watch this space; we’re working on something right now.” Stewart said.

“With both drivers, Nick [Percat] loves his karting and he spends a lot of time in between rounds doing a lot of that, but Mozzie, if he’s not in the car, he’s semi-painful in between rounds, so you’ve got to get him seat time.”

That seat time appears to be a berth in this year’s Spa 24 Hours.

Mostert took to the 7.004km Belgian circuit on Wednesday, the second of an official two-day test ahead of the this year’s 24 Hours of Spa, which takes place on the June 29 – July 2 weekend, a week before Round 6 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, the NTI Townsville 500.

That hasn’t proved a hindrance for fellow Supercars driver Shane van Gisbergen, who will make is NASCAR debut with Trackhouse racing in Chicago, USA, on the same weekend prior to Townsville.

Yesterday’s running saw a three-hour morning and a five-hour afternoon session completed, the timesheets showing that the #75 Mercedes-AMG posted a fastest time of 2:17.438s across the day, the second-fastest Pro-Am entry after Haupt Racing Team’s 2:17.040s in the morning session.

While the SunEnergy1 car is entered into the event, the driver’s entry list is yet to be confirmed.

In last year’s 24 Hours of Spa, Martin Konrad, Philip Ellis and Dominik Baumann drove alongside Habul, driving the #75 to 28th overall and second in the Pro-Am Cup.

Mostert has had considerable success in sports car and GT racing, the two-time Bathurst pole-sitter winning the GTLM class of the 2020 Rolex Daytona 24 Hour in a factory BMW M8.

Supercars driver Anton De Pasquale was also in action during the Spa test days for Grove Racing with Stephen and Brenton Grove, who finished fourth overall at the 24 Hours of Dubai in February.

The #23 Grove Porsche 992 911 GT3 R entry recorded a 2:16.967 around Spa in the final session, bettered only by the Reutronik Racing Porsche’s 2:16.875s.