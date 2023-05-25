Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Monaco Grand Prix from Monte Carlo.

How to watch F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Friday, May 26

Practice 2, 21:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, May 27

Practice 2, 00:45 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sport

Practice 3, 20:15 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 23:15 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, May 28

Qualifying, 00:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 01:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pre-race, 21:30 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 22:55 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, May 29

Post-race, 01:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

No free-to-air coverage of this event is available in Australia.

What to watch for

The Monaco Grand Prix marks the start of the European season following the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last week.

It poses something of a quandry for teams, many of whom have updates ready to deploy.

The question they’ll be asking is, are the unforgiving streets of Monaco the best place to do that?

Mercedes has decided the answer to that question is ‘yes’ as it looks to change direction on the troublesome W14.

Haas’ Simone Resta confirmed to Speedcafe that it has a new front wing and revised floor ready, but will it bolt them on?

McLaren sports a new look as it celebrates its maiden successes in the Monaco Grand Prix (1984), Le Mans (1995), and the Indy 500 (1974).

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will done a black, white, and orange design in a nod to the cars which were victorious in those races.

A little further up the pit lane, it will be curious to see how Sergio Perez bounces back after losing out to team-mate Max Verstappen in Miami.

The pair are locked in battle for the drivers’ championship, with Perez victorious in Monaco a year ago.

Beyond that, Monaco will punish the smallest of mistakes as it always does, with the added variable of rain come Saturday and Sunday.

Tyre compounds

Tyre supplier Pirelli has brought the softest three compounds in its range for the weekend in Monaco.

The white-walled Hard compound tyre is the C3, with the Medium the C4 and the Soft rubber the C5.

New for this weekend is the full wet compound, the Cinturato Blue, which was set to make its debut in Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

A key difference is it does not require tyre warmers, with the tyre set to remain in use for the balance of the season.

Monaco Weather forecast

Thunderstorms are predicted for the media day in Monaco on Thursday, though they’re predicted to clear on Friday with sunny skies forecast for the opening day of track action.

However, wet weather is poised to return come Saturday, with the chance of rain increasing into the afternoon.

Qualifying is scheduled to begin at 16:00 local time, when the chance of rain is 24 percent.

It’s a bleak outlook for the start of the raceon Sunday, too, with a 75 percent chance of rain as the lights go out.

Encouragingly, conditions are set to ease thereafter, which could see a dry line emerge in the latter third of the race.

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 63 George Russell Mercedes 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams

Drivers’ championship

Pos Driver Points 1 Max Verstappen 119 2 Sergio Perez 105 3 Fernando Alonso 75 4 Lewis Hamilton 56 5 Carlos Sainz 44 6 George Russell 40 7 Charles Leclerc 34 8 Lance Stroll 27 9 Lando Norris 10 10 Pierre Gasly 8 11 Nico Hulkenberg 6 12 Esteban Ocon 6 13 Valtteri Bottas 4 14 Oscar Piastri 4 15 Guanyu Zhou 2 16 Kevin Magnussen 2 17 Yuki Tsunoda 2 18 Alex Albon 1 19 Logan Sargeant 0 20 Nyck de Vries 0

Constructors’ championship