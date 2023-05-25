How to watch: F1 Monaco Grand Prix
Thursday 25th May, 2023 - 4:30pm
Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Monaco Grand Prix from Monte Carlo.
How to watch F1 Monaco Grand Prix
Friday, May 26
Practice 2, 21:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Saturday, May 27
Practice 2, 00:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sport
Practice 3, 20:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 23:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, May 28
Qualifying, 00:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 01:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pre-race, 21:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Race, 22:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Monday, May 29
Post-race, 01:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
No free-to-air coverage of this event is available in Australia.
What to watch for
The Monaco Grand Prix marks the start of the European season following the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last week.
It poses something of a quandry for teams, many of whom have updates ready to deploy.
The question they’ll be asking is, are the unforgiving streets of Monaco the best place to do that?
Mercedes has decided the answer to that question is ‘yes’ as it looks to change direction on the troublesome W14.
Haas’ Simone Resta confirmed to Speedcafe that it has a new front wing and revised floor ready, but will it bolt them on?
McLaren sports a new look as it celebrates its maiden successes in the Monaco Grand Prix (1984), Le Mans (1995), and the Indy 500 (1974).
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will done a black, white, and orange design in a nod to the cars which were victorious in those races.
A little further up the pit lane, it will be curious to see how Sergio Perez bounces back after losing out to team-mate Max Verstappen in Miami.
The pair are locked in battle for the drivers’ championship, with Perez victorious in Monaco a year ago.
Beyond that, Monaco will punish the smallest of mistakes as it always does, with the added variable of rain come Saturday and Sunday.
Tyre compounds
Tyre supplier Pirelli has brought the softest three compounds in its range for the weekend in Monaco.
The white-walled Hard compound tyre is the C3, with the Medium the C4 and the Soft rubber the C5.
New for this weekend is the full wet compound, the Cinturato Blue, which was set to make its debut in Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
A key difference is it does not require tyre warmers, with the tyre set to remain in use for the balance of the season.
Monaco Weather forecast
Thunderstorms are predicted for the media day in Monaco on Thursday, though they’re predicted to clear on Friday with sunny skies forecast for the opening day of track action.
However, wet weather is poised to return come Saturday, with the chance of rain increasing into the afternoon.
Qualifying is scheduled to begin at 16:00 local time, when the chance of rain is 24 percent.
It’s a bleak outlook for the start of the raceon Sunday, too, with a 75 percent chance of rain as the lights go out.
Encouragingly, conditions are set to ease thereafter, which could see a dry line emerge in the latter third of the race.
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
Drivers’ championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|119
|2
|Sergio Perez
|105
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|75
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|56
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|44
|6
|George Russell
|40
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|34
|8
|Lance Stroll
|27
|9
|Lando Norris
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|8
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|6
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|6
|13
|Valtteri Bottas
|4
|14
|Oscar Piastri
|4
|15
|Guanyu Zhou
|2
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|2
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|2
|18
|Alex Albon
|1
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|0
|20
|Nyck de Vries
|0
Constructors’ championship
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Red Bull
|224
|2
|Aston Martin
|102
|3
|Mercedes
|96
|4
|Ferrari
|78
|5
|McLaren
|14
|6
|Alpine
|14
|7
|Haas
|8
|8
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|6
|9
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|2
|10
|Williams
|1
