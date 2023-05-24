VIDEO: Tim Slade tests 1000hp ‘Tanuki’ S13
Wednesday 24th May, 2023 - 6:15pm
SpeedcafeTV presenter Jacqui Scheiwe talks to PremiAir Racing Camaro driver Tim Slade after testing the 1000hp WTAC car ‘Tanuki’, formerly known as the Hammerhead, after it has been given a massive power boost and aerodynamic upgrades.
