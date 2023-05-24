> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Tim Slade tests 1000hp ‘Tanuki’ S13

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 24th May, 2023 - 6:15pm

< Back

SpeedcafeTV presenter Jacqui Scheiwe talks to PremiAir Racing Camaro driver Tim Slade after testing the 1000hp WTAC car ‘Tanuki’, formerly known as the Hammerhead, after it has been given a massive power boost and aerodynamic upgrades.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]