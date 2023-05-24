Stefan Wilson set for surgery after Indy 500 crash

Stefan Wilson will undergo surgery after breaking a vertebrae in practice for the Indianapolis 500.

The Briton was diagnosed with a fracture of the 12th thoracic vertebrae after his #24 Chevrolet was hit by Katherine Legge when the field checked up during post-qualifying practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Wilson was hospitalised, with his seat at Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports to be taken by Graham Rahal, who would have been one of Legge’s team-mates at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing had he not been bumped out of the 33-car field.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the INDYCAR SERIES. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

A statement from DRR has advised, “Following further observations and tests on Tuesday, it was determined by the hospital’s medical staff that Wilson will require surgery to stabilize the fractured area.

“This surgery will take place on Wednesday, May 24.”

Wilson himself said from his bed at IU Health Methodist Hospital, “[I am] Doing well, all things considered.

“Just really thankful for all the support that’s been shown to me over the last 24 hours. The outpouring of support from the fans means so much.

“Glad to see that Graham will be taking over the role of driver for Cusick Motorsports, Dreyer & Reinbold and Carekeepers. Can’t thank the team enough, and all the partners, who made all this possible this year.

“Now the focus is on recovery and I’m already looking towards 2024 and trying to get back here to this race. Obviously, this race means so much to me. That journey towards 2024 starts now.”

Wilson had qualified 25th but, with the change of driver, Rahal is set to start from the very back of the 33-car field on Sunday afternoon (Monday morning AEST).

Carb Day practice, the last session before the race itself, starts on Friday at 11:00 ET/Saturday at 01:00 AEST, with Australian viewers able to watch live and ad-free on Stan Sport.