PHOTOS: McLaren ‘Triple Crown’ Monaco livery
Wednesday 24th May, 2023 - 2:00am
McLaren will sport a special livery for this weekend’s Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix as the team celebrates its 60th year.
The all-new livery, which will remain for the Spanish Grand Prix, incorporates the squad’s winning cars from Le Mans, the Indianapolis 500, and Monaco Grand Prix.
Its four entries for this weekend’s Indy 500 are also running commemorative liveries.
FULL STORY: McLaren reveals tribute livery for Monaco, Spain
