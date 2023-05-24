> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: McLaren ‘Triple Crown’ Monaco livery

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 24th May, 2023 - 2:00am

McLaren will sport a special livery for this weekend’s Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix as the team celebrates its 60th year.

The all-new livery, which will remain for the Spanish Grand Prix, incorporates the squad’s winning cars from Le Mans, the Indianapolis 500, and Monaco Grand Prix.

Its four entries for this weekend’s Indy 500 are also running commemorative liveries.

QAS000-6064.jpg_12x8
QAS000-6063.jpg_12x8
QAS000-6061.jpg_12x8
QAS000-6058.jpg_12x8
QAS000-6057.jpg_12x8
QAS000-6055.jpg_12x8
QAS000-6051.jpg_12x8
QAS000-6050.jpg_12x8
QAS000-6047.jpg_12x8
QAS000-6039.jpg_12x8
QAS000-6037.jpg_12x8
QAS000-6032.jpg_12x8
MCL60 Triple Crown Side.jpg_12x8
MCL60 Triple Crown Rear 3Q.jpg_12x8
MCL60 Triple Crown Overhead.jpg_12x8
MCL60 Triple Crown Front.jpg_12x8
MCL60 Triple Crown 3Q.jpg_12x8

