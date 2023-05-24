McLaren reveals tribute livery for Monaco, Spain

McLaren Racing has unveiled an all-new livery celebrating its success at three of the world’s greatest motorsport events.

The British team will don the orange, white, and black design at this weekend’s Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

It will then remain on the cars driven by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for the Spanish Grand Prix next weekend.

PHOTOS: McLaren ‘triple crown’ livery

The design celebrates McLaren’s victories at the Indianapolis 500, Monaco Grand Prix, and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The trio of events are, unofficially, considered the ‘triple crown’ for drivers, a feat achieved by only Graham Hill.

If broadened to include a constructor, McLaren is the second behind Mercedes, which won the Indianapolis in 1915 (Ralph DePalma – Mercedes ‘Grand Prix’), Monaco in 1935 (Luigi Fagioli – Mercedes-Benz W25), and Le Mans in 1952 (Hermann Lang, Fritz Riess – Mercedes-Benz 300 SL W194).

McLaren’s successes came in 1974 (Johnny Rutherford – McLaren M16C), 1984 (Alain Prost – McLaren MP4/2), and 1995 (Yannick Dalmas, JJ Lehto – Masanori Sekiya, McLaren F1) respectively.

“Having achieved the greatest accomplishment in motorsport by completing the triple crown, we are proud to celebrate the rich history of McLaren Racing with a special livery at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix,” said Zak Brown, McLaren Racing CEO.

“In line with our 60th anniversary celebrations and honouring the legacy of Bruce McLaren, the unique livery pays homage to the three victories which form the triple crown accolade.”

The livery switch in Formula 1 follows the squad’s IndyCar operation, which will field four cars in designs harking back to its successes in the three events.

McLaren is also set to release five films, featuring Rutherford, Prost, Lehto, Sir Jackie Stewart, and Mario Andretti, highlighting McLaren’s mainden successes in Indianapolis, Monaco, and Le Mans.