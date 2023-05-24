Hinchcliffe: Indy 500 is ‘Ganassi’s race to lose’

James Hinchliffe has told Speedcafe 2023 KTM Summer Grill host Greg Rust that this weekend’s Indy 500 is Chip Ganassi Racing’s to lose.

For the third consecutive year, a CGR car will start the Indy 500 from pole position, with Alex Palou posting a record four-lap run for pole position on the back of team-mate Scott Dixon who started the race from the number one grid position in both 2021 and 2022.

On the most recent occasion, a pit-lane speeding penalty cost Dixon a chance of victory, yet CGR still won the race with Swede Marcus Ericsson, who’d started fifth.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the INDYCAR SERIES. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

WATCH: Will Power on the 2023 KTM Summer Grill.

Hinchliffe, who made the most recent of his 11 Indy 500 starts in 2021 with Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport was a guest on ‘shortcast’ Rusty’s Garage, where the Canadian driver turned NBC commentator discussed this year’s Indy 500, including Will Power and Scott McLaughlin’s chances.