Tasmania Supercars round results

It should come as no shock that Will Brown was the unofficial ‘round winner’ at Symmons Plains, but how did his Supercars rivals perform?

The Repco Supercars Championship has not officially recognised an overall event winner since 2008, with limited exceptions, but the ‘round result’ is still an important metric which teams take note of.

Brown drove his #9 Coca-Cola Camaro to victories in Races 10 and 12 of the season, and finished third in the other which made up the Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.

His efforts yielded a total of 286 points for the weekend out of a possible 315 (including fastest lap bonus points), leaving the Erebus Motorsport driver well clear of second place.

The identity of the second-placed driver might come as something of a surprise.

Despite feeling like a man “in a gunfight with a knife,” Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters beat all but Brown over the course of the event.

Waters never graced the podium but was relatively consistent with finishes of fourth, fourth, and seventh in the #6 Monster Energy Mustang.

However, five bonus points for setting the fastest lap in each of Race 10 and Race 12 bumped his weekend total up to 234, which proved decisive given he beat Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney by just eight points.

Feeney tangled with Chaz Mostert early in Race 10 and could only get home in 18th position, but won the next encounter in the #88 Red Bull Ampol Camaro and finished second on Sunday afternoon for a total of 226 points.

It was a similar story for championship leader Brodie Kostecki, who incurred damage due to contact with Waters and Jack Le Brocq which unfolded just in front of the Feeney-Mostert clash.

Kostecki finished only 23rd in Race 10 but bagged a second place in Race 11 and a third place in Race 12 in the #99 Coca-Cola Camaro, adding 202 points to his season haul which now stands at 986.

Le Brocq was a consistent seventh, eighth, and fifth in the #34 Truck Assist Camaro to claim fifth for the round on 198 points.

Notables further back include Shane van Gisbergen, who finished eighth for the round thanks in no small part to a Race 11 DNF as a result of a clash with David Reynolds.

He had finished third on the Saturday afternoon and managed a fourth on the Sunday afternoon, after which he paid tribute to the Red Bull Ampol Racing crew for the hasty repair job on the #97 Camaro.

Mostert left Tasmania in third in the championship despite only scoring the 14th-best round result (for the purpose of the exercise, he edges James Golding on the standard Supercars countback of highest race finish).

The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver was a DNF in Race 10 due to the aforementioned run-in with Feeney, then drove the #25 Mobil 1 Optus Mustang to sixth in the other two despite starting from 13th and 11th respectively.

In terms of teams, Erebus won the round with 488 points, while Triple Eight Race Engineering was next-best on 392.

Tasmania Supercars Championship round results