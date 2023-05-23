> News > IndyCar

Power fastest, Wilson hospitalised after Indy 500 Monday Practice

By Damion Smy

Tuesday 23rd May, 2023 - 9:53am

Will Power. Image: Penske Entertainment

Will Power has posted the fastest time in Practice 8 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway while Stefan Wilson has been hospitalised following the first major incident during for this year’s 33-car Indy 500 field.

The Australian Team Penske driver ended Practice 8 with a 229.222mph lap and time of 39.2633s.

In qualifying Power landed a 232.635mph four-lap average and with a 38.6922 on the first of those four laps to qualify 12th for this year’s Indy 500, ahead of Penske team-mates Scott McLaughlin (14th) and Josef Newgarden (17th).

Practice 8 saw slower times as teams worked on race set-ups for the 500-mile event.

“We’ve been having vibration problems,” Power said. “I think we got somewhat on top of that. Ran at the front, ran at the middle, ran at the back, and I think the car’s pretty good. I think we’re in a good spot. We have good horsepower. I think we’re in good shape.”

Power also covered the second-most distance during the two-hour-and ten-minute session, lapping the 2.5-mile oval 88 times, with only Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard ahead of him on 90 laps.

Behind Power, Chip Ganassi Racing – who took pole with Alex Palou on Sunday and topped every session bar one in the lead up to qualifying – filled the next three positions, with Scott Dixon second-fastest (229.184mph), Takuma Sato third (228.382mph) and pole-sitter Palou fourth (227.392mph).

Last year’s Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson (225.688mph) was 13th in the fourth CGR entry, behind McLaughlin (225.787mph).

An incident between Katherine Legge and Stefan Wilson 71 minutes into the session was the first major collision of this year’s running at The Brickyard.

The two cars contacted which saw Wilson’s head nose-first into the Turn 1 barrier, with Legge’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan spinning backwards into the Turn 1 wall before sliding along the track before a secondary impact into the wall at Turn 2.

Legge climbed from the #44 entry unassisted, while Wilson was transferred to the medical centre for further checks before being taken to the nearby IU Health Methodist Hospital.

UPDATE: Wilson ruled out of 2023 Indy 500 with broken vertebrae.

Rank Driver Car No. Best Time In Lap Best Speed Total Laps Difference Gap
1 Will Power 12 00:39.2633 58 229.222 88 –.—- –.—-
2 Scott Dixon 9 00:39.2698 2 229.184 67 0.0065 0.0065
3 Takuma Sato 11 00:39.4076 35 228.382 58 0.1443 0.1378
4 Alex Palou 10 00:39.5793 7 227.392 53 0.3160 0.1717
5 Tony Kanaan 66 00:39.6311 34 227.094 50 0.3678 0.0518
6 Conor Daly 20 00:39.6314 34 227.093 57 0.3681 0.0003
7 Marco Andretti 98 00:39.7120 19 226.632 53 0.4487 0.0806
8 Benjamin Pedersen 55 00:39.7699 12 226.302 53 0.5066 0.0579
9 Pato O’Ward 5 00:39.7768 2 226.263 66 0.5135 0.0069
10 Colton Herta 26 00:39.8330 18 225.943 61 0.5697 0.0562
11 Ryan Hunter-Reay 23 00:39.8481 6 225.858 66 0.5848 0.0151
12 Scott McLaughlin 3 00:39.8605 51 225.787 77 0.5972 0.0124
13 Marcus Ericsson 8 00:39.8781 42 225.688 65 0.6148 0.0176
14 Kyle Kirkwood 27 00:39.9283 61 225.404 66 0.6650 0.0502
15 Ed Carpenter 33 00:39.9387 2 225.345 44 0.6754 0.0104
16 Agustin Canapino 78 00:39.9527 30 225.266 75 0.6894 0.0140
17 Christian Lundgaard 45 00:39.9701 66 225.168 90 0.7068 0.0174
18 David Malukas 18 00:39.9943 4 225.032 25 0.7310 0.0242
19 Simon Pagenaud 60 00:40.0028 8 224.984 65 0.7395 0.0085
20 Alexander Rossi 7 00:40.0046 17 224.974 82 0.7413 0.0018
21 Sting Ray Robb 51 00:40.0504 10 224.717 60 0.7871 0.0458
22 Romain Grosjean 28 00:40.0774 35 224.565 60 0.8141 0.0270
23 Stefan Wilson 24 00:40.1228 6 224.311 57 0.8595 0.0454
24 Josef Newgarden 2 00:40.1255 42 224.296 81 0.8622 0.0027
25 RC Enerson 50 00:40.1274 48 224.286 61 0.8641 0.0019
26 Jack Harvey 30 00:40.1947 45 223.910 50 0.9314 0.0673
27 Helio Castroneves 06 00:40.2055 27 223.850 63 0.9422 0.0108
28 Devlin DeFrancesco 29 00:40.2804 41 223.434 70 1.0171 0.0749
29 Katherine Legge 44 00:40.3554 7 223.018 35 1.0921 0.0750
30 Felix Rosenqvist 6 00:40.3592 25 222.997 67 1.0959 0.0038
31 Santino Ferrucci 14 00:40.3827 3 222.868 60 1.1194 0.0235
32 Callum Ilott 77 00:40.5426 39 221.989 53 1.2793 0.1599
33 Rinus VeeKay 21 00:41.0187 16 219.412 27 1.7554 0.4761

