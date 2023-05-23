Historic first for Darwin Supercars truck convoy
Tuesday 23rd May, 2023 - 2:33pm
There will be a first when the customary transporter convoy takes place before next month’s Darwin Supercars event.
The Night Transporter Convoy, which will be held on Wednesday, June 14, will see the teams’ trucks leave Hidden Valley Raceway and head down to Palmerston for the first time, before making their way to Raintree Park in Darwin city.
On-track from Friday, June 16, the Repco Supercars Championship will be supported by Australian Superbikes, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup, Aussie Racing Cars, and Combined Sedans.
The drag strip will also see action on Friday and Saturday night with a round of the Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championship, Nitro Up North, featuring PremiAir Racing team owner Peter Xiberras in competition as a top fuel driver.
“The Betr Darwin Triple Crown is one of Darwin’s largest events and is an opportunity for racing nuts to see some of Australia’s best drivers right here in the NT,” said the Northern Territory Minister for Major Events, Paul Kirby.
“Last year almost 18,000 individuals, including more than 8000 from interstate, descended on Hidden Valley for three days of heart-thumping action, and the event generated a total expenditure stimulus of $28.4 million, of which $21.3 million was new money to the Territory.”
The Darwin Triple Crown is again Supercars’ official Indigenous Round, with championship CEO Shane Howard commenting, “Supercars is very proud to collaborate with the Northern Territory Government, Northern Territory Major Events Company, and Larrakia Nation in honouring Darwin for the 2023 Indigenous Round of the Repco Supercars Championship.
“Through Supercars Indigenous Round and valuable motorsport programs such as Racing Together, the aim is to familiarise Indigenous individuals with the event, our sport, and the teams, while actively engaging with the local community.
“This year also marks the first time we get to show off the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros and Ford Mustangs on track in striking indigenous liveries to fans at Hidden Valley.
“The Darwin Triple Crown is one of the biggest events on the Supercars Championship calendar and we cannot wait to hit the track in June.”
Darwin Supercars schedule
|Time
|Category/Competition
|Session
|Friday, June 16
|0810-0825
|Combined Sedans
|Practice
|0845-0915
|ASBK
|Free Practice 1
|0935-0955
|Aussie Racing Cars
|Practice
|1005-1030
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Practice 1
|1045-1115
|Supercars
|Practice 1
|1140-1155
|Combined Sedans
|Qualifying
|1215-1245
|ASBK
|Free Practice 2
|1305-1325
|Aussie Racing Cars
|Qualifying
|1335-1400
|Aussie Racing Cars
|Practice 2
|1410-1440
|Supercars
|Practice 2
|1455-1505
|Combined Sedans
|Race 1
|1525-1600
|ASBK
|Free Practice 3
|1605-1620
|ASBK
|Pillion Rides
|1640-1655
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Event Rides
|1700-1730
|Supercars
|Event Rides
|Saturday, June 17
|0750-0820
|Supercars
|Course Car Rides
|0825-0845
|ASBK
|Qualifying 1
|0850-0905
|ASBK
|Qualifying 2
|0925-0945
|Aussie Racing Cars
|Race 1
|0955-1007
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Qualifying 1
|1013-1025
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Qualifying 2
|1035-1045
|Combined Sedans
|Race 2
|1055-1115
|Aussie Racing Cars
|Race 2
|1130-1145
|Supercars
|Q1 Race 13
|1150-1205
|Supercars
|Q2 Race 13
|1210-1220
|Supercars
|Q3 Race 13
|1240-1320
|ASBK
|Race 1
|1340-1400
|Aussie Racing Cars
|Race 3
|1410-1435
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Race 1
|1525
|Supercars
|Race 13 (35 laps)
|Sunday, June 18
|0735-0750
|Supercars
|Course Car Rides
|0755-0810
|Combined Sedans
|Race 3
|0830-0910
|ASBK
|Race 2
|0930-0945
|Supercars
|Qualifying Race 14
|0950-1005
|Supercars
|Qualifying Race 15
|1020-1045
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Race 2
|1100-1120
|Aussie Racing Cars
|Race 4
|1150
|Supercars
|Race 14 (35 laps)
|1310-1350
|ASBK
|Race 3
|1410-1435
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Race 3
|1525
|Supercars
|Race 15 (35 laps)
All times ACST
