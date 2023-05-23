Historic first for Darwin Supercars truck convoy

There will be a first when the customary transporter convoy takes place before next month’s Darwin Supercars event.

The Night Transporter Convoy, which will be held on Wednesday, June 14, will see the teams’ trucks leave Hidden Valley Raceway and head down to Palmerston for the first time, before making their way to Raintree Park in Darwin city.

On-track from Friday, June 16, the Repco Supercars Championship will be supported by Australian Superbikes, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup, Aussie Racing Cars, and Combined Sedans.

The drag strip will also see action on Friday and Saturday night with a round of the Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championship, Nitro Up North, featuring PremiAir Racing team owner Peter Xiberras in competition as a top fuel driver.

“The Betr Darwin Triple Crown is one of Darwin’s largest events and is an opportunity for racing nuts to see some of Australia’s best drivers right here in the NT,” said the Northern Territory Minister for Major Events, Paul Kirby.

“Last year almost 18,000 individuals, including more than 8000 from interstate, descended on Hidden Valley for three days of heart-thumping action, and the event generated a total expenditure stimulus of $28.4 million, of which $21.3 million was new money to the Territory.”

The Darwin Triple Crown is again Supercars’ official Indigenous Round, with championship CEO Shane Howard commenting, “Supercars is very proud to collaborate with the Northern Territory Government, Northern Territory Major Events Company, and Larrakia Nation in honouring Darwin for the 2023 Indigenous Round of the Repco Supercars Championship.

“Through Supercars Indigenous Round and valuable motorsport programs such as Racing Together, the aim is to familiarise Indigenous individuals with the event, our sport, and the teams, while actively engaging with the local community.

“This year also marks the first time we get to show off the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros and Ford Mustangs on track in striking indigenous liveries to fans at Hidden Valley.

“The Darwin Triple Crown is one of the biggest events on the Supercars Championship calendar and we cannot wait to hit the track in June.”

Darwin Supercars schedule

Time Category/Competition Session Friday, June 16 0810-0825 Combined Sedans Practice 0845-0915 ASBK Free Practice 1 0935-0955 Aussie Racing Cars Practice 1005-1030 Porsche Carrera Cup Practice 1 1045-1115 Supercars Practice 1 1140-1155 Combined Sedans Qualifying 1215-1245 ASBK Free Practice 2 1305-1325 Aussie Racing Cars Qualifying 1335-1400 Aussie Racing Cars Practice 2 1410-1440 Supercars Practice 2 1455-1505 Combined Sedans Race 1 1525-1600 ASBK Free Practice 3 1605-1620 ASBK Pillion Rides 1640-1655 Porsche Carrera Cup Event Rides 1700-1730 Supercars Event Rides Saturday, June 17 0750-0820 Supercars Course Car Rides 0825-0845 ASBK Qualifying 1 0850-0905 ASBK Qualifying 2 0925-0945 Aussie Racing Cars Race 1 0955-1007 Porsche Carrera Cup Qualifying 1 1013-1025 Porsche Carrera Cup Qualifying 2 1035-1045 Combined Sedans Race 2 1055-1115 Aussie Racing Cars Race 2 1130-1145 Supercars Q1 Race 13 1150-1205 Supercars Q2 Race 13 1210-1220 Supercars Q3 Race 13 1240-1320 ASBK Race 1 1340-1400 Aussie Racing Cars Race 3 1410-1435 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1 1525 Supercars Race 13 (35 laps) Sunday, June 18 0735-0750 Supercars Course Car Rides 0755-0810 Combined Sedans Race 3 0830-0910 ASBK Race 2 0930-0945 Supercars Qualifying Race 14 0950-1005 Supercars Qualifying Race 15 1020-1045 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2 1100-1120 Aussie Racing Cars Race 4 1150 Supercars Race 14 (35 laps) 1310-1350 ASBK Race 3 1410-1435 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 3 1525 Supercars Race 15 (35 laps)

All times ACST