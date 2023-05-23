FIA president ‘horrified’ by rally shooting
By Mat Coch
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem was left “horrified” after 10 people were killed during a shooting at a rally event in Mexico.
According to reports, 10 people were killed and 10 wounded in Baja California at a motorsport event.
The shooting took place at a petrol station on Saturday afternoon around Ensenada in the Baja California region, about 100km south of Tijuana on the country’s west coast.
In response, the army, navy, and local and state police were dispatched, along with contingents from the fire department and Mexican Red Cross.
Local officials say shooters opened fire from a vehicle on people and cars attending the rally.
They added there was evidence of crossfire at the scene, implying a clash between organised crime.
Mexican journalist Alfredo Alvarez has claimed the gunfight was between two rival cartels, Arellano Felix Cartel and Sinaloa Cartel.
No suspects had been caught, and the victims’ names were not immediately released.
“I am horrified by the reports of an appalling attack at the Baja California Rally in Mexico,” said Ben Suklayem.
“Motor sport events should be safe places for participants and spectators.
"On behalf of the whole FIA family our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this senseless violence."
