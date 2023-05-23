Australian MotoGP tickets set to go on sale

Tickets for the MotoGP Guru by Gryfen Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2023 go on sale today.

Ticket sales open at 12:00 AEST, via the event’s official website, ahead of Round 16 of the MotoGP season at Phillip Island on October 20-22.

Grandstand Seating, Island Pass (GA), The Clubhouse, and Catch-a-Coach will all be available, while hospitality tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, May 30 at 10:00.

This year’s Phillip Island event will be the first with the new premier class format which features a Sprint on Saturday afternoon.

The MotoGP field is set to include Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jack Miller, while fellow Queensland-born rider Joel Kelso competes in Moto3 with PruestelGP.

Australian Grand Prix CEO, Andrew Westacott, said, “The Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit is one of the most beautiful racetracks in the world, and the Phillip Island community creates a sense of welcoming and excitement that MotoGP riders can’t wait to get back to each year.

“The addition of a sprint race for the very first time here in Australia is fantastic – what a great addition to the Saturday race programme.”

Five MotoGP rounds have been held thus far in 2023, with Dorna Sports proclaiming sizeable increases in television ratings.

Round 6 of the season, the Italian Grand Prix, takes place at Mugello on June 9-11.