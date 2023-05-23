Aus Time Attack won by Kazakovski

Winton Motor Raceway’s Aus Time Attack took place on May 20 where the fastest in the cold conditions was Aleck Kazakovski in the Got It Rex Subaru Impreza WRX STI.

His best lap time came in the first session with a 1:23.075s effort which eclipsed Pro Class rival 991 Racing’s Richard Perini in a Ginetta G55, with another half second to Jap Automotive’s Trent Grubel (WRX STI) in the Clubsprint class.

There were 75 entries across five classes, with Aus Time Attack employing a modified version of the World Time Attack technical regulations.

The competition started at the entry level Prodsprint class with modification restrictions and tyre limits, and for road registered cars only.

From Prodsprint there were increased levels of modification through Clubsprint, Open and Pro, plus the Supercar class.

With up to five sessions available, Jamal Assad (Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI) was fourth overall and second in Clubsprint, ahead of the Pros Bill Gulasi (Evo VIII) and Hailong Wang (BMW M2 Competition).

Shane Brandon (Evo VII) in seventh outright was the top Open car, ahead of Clubsprints’ Alex Michalsky (Evo VI) and Paul McKinnon (Subaru Impreza WRX). The best of the Supercars, for road registered exotics, was Brad Shiels in the GT Evolution Porsche 911 Carrera in tenth outright.

In the Prodsprint, Jie Ren drove his Toyota GR Supra to class victory with an impressive 1:30.332s lap ahead of JiLing Wang (BMW M4) and Adrian Jarvis (BMW M2 Competition).

Behind Brandon, second in Open was Brendan Beavis (Mazda MX-5) from Luke Francis (Honda Civic) as Stefan Wojciechowski (Porsche 911 GT3 RS) and George Whenn (Lotus Elise) filled the Supercar minor placings after Shiels.

The Yokohama World Time Attack Challenge takes place at Sydney Motorsport Park on September 1-2, 2023.