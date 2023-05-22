Mercedes unveil ‘Silicon Valley-style’ campus plans

Mercedes has unveiled its plans for the next stage of its £70 million (AUS$131m; US$87m; €80m) redevelopment of its Brackley headquarters as it attempts to replicate a “Silicon Valley-style environment”, according to team principal Toto Wolff.

Over the last six years, the team claims it has completed more than 30 different projects to reshape its design and production facilities in the factory.

This has seen the clean rooms, race bays, machine shop, and sub-assembly workshops all move into cutting-edge new facilities.

The latest phase of redevelopment has resulted in Mercedes purchasing adjoining land, that includes a former railway cutting, that allows for site expansion.

At the heart of it will be a new health and wellbeing centre, as well as a marketing building, the latter allowing for further expansion of the design office facilities in the main technical centre.

In addition, there will be a new parking structure featuring a solar array that will allow for the charging of over 70 electric vehicles through the team’s own renewable energy infrastructure.

“Our campus was originally built to accommodate 350 people,” said Wolff. “Today, we are at 1,250. The development of the campus over the last five years was done at an astonishing pace.

“Now, what we are planning to do is to expand with multiple new buildings and create a modern-style campus. There will be breakout areas, restaurants, and a state-of-the-art gym and marketing building. “This is all being done for our people. Here, form follows function – not the other way around. “It’s all being done to create a great place to work and spend time. We want it to become its own little village, with all the amenities and benefits that you would expect from a Silicon Valley-style environment.” The new buildings on the Mercedes campus will be net zero in operation, powered by 100 percent renewable energy from on and offsite sources. Additionally, the team is targeting the use of reusable and recyclable materials only, with the goal of obtaining 30 percent of its materials from local sourcing.