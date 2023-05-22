Indy 500 pole for Alex Palou

Alex Palou is the 2023 Indy 500 pole-sitter after a 234.217mph average around the 2.5-mile oval.

The Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) driver fended of Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay, who was only 0.006mph behind at 234.211mph, with the front row completed by Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist, who led the Fast 12 and was also in the 234 bracket.

“It means the world to me, we knew it was going to be tight, they gave the fastest car to me,” Palou said. “Watching [the others competitors] was tougher than doing the four laps.”

The extremely small margin between the Spaniard’s pole-winning time and VeeKay’s makes the latter’s second row bittersweet.

“I got everything out of it, but it’s just so tight,” VeeKay said. “I thought we really had a shot at pole position.”

AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci was fourth fastest (233.662mph) and will share the second row with Pato O’Ward (233.158mph), and CGR’s Scott Dixon, who had been gunning for a third consecutive Indy 500 pole.

More to come.