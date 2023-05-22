> News > IndyCar

Indy 500 pole for Alex Palou

By Damion Smy

Monday 22nd May, 2023 - 8:38am

2023 Indy 500 pole-sitter Alex Palou

Alex Palou is the 2023 Indy 500 pole-sitter after a 234.217mph average around the 2.5-mile oval.

The Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) driver fended of Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay, who was only 0.006mph behind at 234.211mph, with the front row completed by Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist, who led the Fast 12 and was also in the 234 bracket.

“It means the world to me, we knew it was going to be tight, they gave the fastest car to me,” Palou said. “Watching [the others competitors] was tougher than doing the four laps.”

The extremely small margin between the Spaniard’s pole-winning time and VeeKay’s makes the latter’s second row bittersweet.

“I got everything out of it, but it’s just so tight,” VeeKay said. “I thought we really had a shot at pole position.”

AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci was fourth fastest (233.662mph) and will share the second row with Pato O’Ward (233.158mph), and CGR’s Scott Dixon, who had been gunning for a third consecutive Indy 500 pole.

Rank Driver Car No. Lap 1 Time Lap 2 Time Lap 3 Time Lap 4 Time Status Total Time Average Speed
1 Alex Palou 10 38.2765 38.3961 38.4731 38.5580 02:33.7037 234.217
2 Rinus VeeKay 21 38.2947 38.3954 38.4645 38.5531 02:33.7077 234.211
3 Felix Rosenqvist 6 38.3628 38.4233 38.4731 38.5121 02:33.7713 234.114
4 Santino Ferrucci 14 38.4070 38.4981 38.5790 38.5854 02:34.0695 233.661
5 Pato O’Ward 5 38.5017 38.5455 38.6329 38.7214 02:34.4015 233.158
6 Scott Dixon 9 38.4313 38.6043 38.6585 38.7125 02:34.4066 233.151
