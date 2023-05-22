Australian kart driver shines on international stage

Rising go-karting talent Max Walton has scored the best-ever result for an Australian in the FIA Karting Academy Trophy competition.

Walton secured a third-place finish in the opening round of the international karting competition held in Trinec, Czech Republic over the weekend.

In the lead-up to the race, the Queenslander qualified sixth fastest and performed strongly through the heat races to secure a third-place start for the finale.

As rain started to fall during the race, Walton challenged Marius Barry-Berg for the race lead, sliding wide as the Norweigan regained position, with Hugo Martin benefitting to take P2, while Walton dropped back to third.

The trio would remain in those positions to the chequered flag.

Walton said it felt amazing to score Australia’s best result in a competition, that has seen the likes of Formula 1 drivers Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Esteban Ocon graduate from.

“It feels amazing to bring the Australian flag on the podium and make history as the highest finisher for Australia’s Academy drivers,” the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship points leader enthused.

“It was a great experience to represent Australia on the highest level of karting and to bring the third-place trophy back to Australia.

“When the rain came I immediately started to think where the grip was so I could pull away further from the kart behind me, but I hit the ripple strip and had a big slide to move me back into third.

“I would like to thank Jon Targett and Robert Cubbin for all of their help all weekend with my driving.

“Thank you to all people how we’re following my journey all week and supporting me all the way it means the world to me that so many people have my back at all times.

“Overall, it has been a great experience and I’ve made some good relationships with drivers and people from other countries.”

Following his performance, Walton is third in the standings heading into Round 2 of the series in Denmark on June 15-18.

Walton also leads the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship, with Round 3 to take place at the Newcastle Kart Racing Club on June 2-4.