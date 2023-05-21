> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Tasmania Supercars Race 12

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 21st May, 2023 - 8:36pm

< Back

Full results from Sunday’s Supercars Race 12 at the 2023 Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.

Read the full session report here.

Pos No Team/Competitor Driver Car Laps Race Time
1 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:15.8755
2 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:19.8677
3 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:24.6075
4 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:25.7700
5 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:26.3709
6 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 42 37:26.5000
7 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 42 37:30.3993
8 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:31.6859
9 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 42 37:32.6330
10 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:34.0535
11 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:35.4597
12 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 42 37:36.9943
13 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 42 37:38.7253
14 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 42 37:39.3349
15 20 East Coast Car Rentals Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:39.6579
16 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:40.5253
17 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:41.7490
18 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:49.5074
19 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:52.4411
20 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 42 37:53.6473
21 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 42 37:55.2920
22 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 42 37:56.4794
23 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 42 38:00.6899
24 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 42 38:04.8179
25 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 38 37:55.8635

 

Sign up here to receive our daily newsletters and breaking news alerts, sent straight to your inbox.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]