Results: 2023 Tasmania Supercars Race 12
Sunday 21st May, 2023 - 8:36pm
Full results from Sunday’s Supercars Race 12 at the 2023 Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.
Read the full session report here.
|Pos
|No
|Team/Competitor
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Race Time
|1
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:15.8755
|2
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:19.8677
|3
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:24.6075
|4
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:25.7700
|5
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:26.3709
|6
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:26.5000
|7
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:30.3993
|8
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:31.6859
|9
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:32.6330
|10
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:34.0535
|11
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:35.4597
|12
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:36.9943
|13
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:38.7253
|14
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:39.3349
|15
|20
|East Coast Car Rentals
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:39.6579
|16
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:40.5253
|17
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:41.7490
|18
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:49.5074
|19
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:52.4411
|20
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:53.6473
|21
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:55.2920
|22
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:56.4794
|23
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|38:00.6899
|24
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|38:04.8179
|25
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|38
|37:55.8635
