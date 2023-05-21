> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Tasmania Supercars Race 12 Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 21st May, 2023 - 11:20am

Full results from Sunday’s Supercars qualifying session for Race 12 at the 2023 Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.

Pos No Team/Competitor Driver Car Laps Best Lap
1 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 6 0:50.6218RSS
2 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 6 0:50.6401rSS
3 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 7 0:50.6537rSS
4 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 5 0:50.6759rSS
5 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 9 0:50.7374rSS
6 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 7 0:50.7438rSS
7 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 7 0:50.7701rSS
8 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 7 0:50.8426 SS
9 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 7 0:50.8527 SS
10 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 9 0:50.9049 SS
11 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 7 0:50.9340 SS
12 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 8 0:50.9376 SS
13 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 9 0:51.0195 SS
14 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 5 0:51.0357 SS
15 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 9 0:51.0382 SS
16 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 8 0:51.0619 SS
17 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 8 0:51.0701 SS
18 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 9 0:51.0932 SS
19 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 12 0:51.1168 SS
20 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 8 0:51.1251 SS
21 20 East Coast Car Rentals Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 7 0:51.1514 SS
22 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 9 0:51.2214 SS
23 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 9 0:51.2238 SS
24 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 6 0:51.2389 SS
25 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 7 0:51.3208 SS

 

 

