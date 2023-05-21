Results: 2023 Tasmania Supercars Race 12 Qualifying
Sunday 21st May, 2023 - 11:20am
Full results from Sunday’s Supercars qualifying session for Race 12 at the 2023 Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.
Read full session report here.
|Pos
|No
|Team/Competitor
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Best Lap
|1
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|0:50.6218RSS
|2
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|0:50.6401rSS
|3
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|0:50.6537rSS
|4
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5
|0:50.6759rSS
|5
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|9
|0:50.7374rSS
|6
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|0:50.7438rSS
|7
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|0:50.7701rSS
|8
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|0:50.8426 SS
|9
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|0:50.8527 SS
|10
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|9
|0:50.9049 SS
|11
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|0:50.9340 SS
|12
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|0:50.9376 SS
|13
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|9
|0:51.0195 SS
|14
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|0:51.0357 SS
|15
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|9
|0:51.0382 SS
|16
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|0:51.0619 SS
|17
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|0:51.0701 SS
|18
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|0:51.0932 SS
|19
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|12
|0:51.1168 SS
|20
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|0:51.1251 SS
|21
|20
|East Coast Car Rentals
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|0:51.1514 SS
|22
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|0:51.2214 SS
|23
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|0:51.2238 SS
|24
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|0:51.2389 SS
|25
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|0:51.3208 SS
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]