Results: 2023 Tasmania Supercars Race 11

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 21st May, 2023 - 1:56pm

Full results from Sunday’s Supercars Race 11 at the 2023 Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.

Pos No Team/Competitor Driver Car Laps Race Time
1 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:25.5847
2 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:27.3091
3 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:28.9768
4 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 42 37:29.1288
5 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 42 37:29.8097
6 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 42 37:30.0417
7 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:33.6467
8 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:35.0123
9 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:36.1952
10 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 42 37:37.6662
11 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:40.1864
12 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:40.9162
13 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:41.8676
14 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 42 37:42.1600
15 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 42 37:45.4828
16 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 42 37:46.9811
17 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:47.3915
18 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:48.2825
19 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 42 37:58.7932
20 20 East Coast Car Rentals Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 42 38:01.3607
21 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 42 38:01.7999
22 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 42 38:25.7977
23 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 40 38:02.2748
NC 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 26 28:19.6524
NC 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen
Chev Camaro ZL1

 

