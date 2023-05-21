Results: 2023 Tasmania Supercars Race 11
Sunday 21st May, 2023 - 1:56pm
Full results from Sunday’s Supercars Race 11 at the 2023 Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.
|Pos
|No
|Team/Competitor
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Race Time
|1
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:25.5847
|2
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:27.3091
|3
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:28.9768
|4
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:29.1288
|5
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:29.8097
|6
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:30.0417
|7
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:33.6467
|8
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:35.0123
|9
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:36.1952
|10
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:37.6662
|11
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:40.1864
|12
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:40.9162
|13
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:41.8676
|14
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:42.1600
|15
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:45.4828
|16
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:46.9811
|17
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:47.3915
|18
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:48.2825
|19
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:58.7932
|20
|20
|East Coast Car Rentals
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|38:01.3607
|21
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|38:01.7999
|22
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|38:25.7977
|23
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|40
|38:02.2748
|NC
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|26
|28:19.6524
|NC
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|
Chev Camaro ZL1
