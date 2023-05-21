> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Tasmania Supercars Race 11 Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 21st May, 2023 - 10:26am

Full results from Sunday’s Supercars qualifying session for Race 11 at the 2023 Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.

Full session report here. 

Pos No Team/Competitor Driver Car Laps Best Lap
1 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 8 0:50.8335RSS
2 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 11 0:50.8364rSS
3 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 8 0:50.8963 SS
4 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 9 0:50.9641 SS
5 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 8 0:50.9843 SS
6 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 10 0:51.0078 SS
7 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 10 0:51.0442
8 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 13 0:51.0548
9 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 10 0:51.0734
10 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 9 0:51.0744
11 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 11 0:51.0892
12 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 10 0:51.1453
13 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 11 0:51.1630
14 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 10 0:51.1992
15 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 10 0:51.2338
16 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 10 0:51.2740
17 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 8 0:51.2773
18 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 11 0:51.2899
19 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 10 0:51.3961
20 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 9 0:51.3987
21 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 8 0:51.3993
22 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 8 0:51.4016
23 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 12 0:51.4379
24 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 9 0:51.4819
25 20 East Coast Car Rentals Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 10 0:51.4957

 

