Results: 2023 Tasmania Supercars Race 11 Qualifying
Sunday 21st May, 2023 - 10:26am
Full results from Sunday’s Supercars qualifying session for Race 11 at the 2023 Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.
|Pos
|No
|Team/Competitor
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Best Lap
|1
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|0:50.8335RSS
|2
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|11
|0:50.8364rSS
|3
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|0:50.8963 SS
|4
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|9
|0:50.9641 SS
|5
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|0:50.9843 SS
|6
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|10
|0:51.0078 SS
|7
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|0:51.0442
|8
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|13
|0:51.0548
|9
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|0:51.0734
|10
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|0:51.0744
|11
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|11
|0:51.0892
|12
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|10
|0:51.1453
|13
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|11
|0:51.1630
|14
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|10
|0:51.1992
|15
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|10
|0:51.2338
|16
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|0:51.2740
|17
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|0:51.2773
|18
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|11
|0:51.2899
|19
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|0:51.3961
|20
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|9
|0:51.3987
|21
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|0:51.3993
|22
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|0:51.4016
|23
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|12
|0:51.4379
|24
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|9
|0:51.4819
|25
|20
|East Coast Car Rentals
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|10
|0:51.4957
Sign up here to receive our daily newsletters and breaking news alerts, sent straight to your inbox.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]