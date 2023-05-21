Quinn wins after Bates penalty

Nathan Quinn and Ray Winwood-Smith have won Round 2 of the Bosch Motorsport Australian Rally Championship.

The pair drove their Hyundai i20 to victory in Heat 2 and, following third in Heat 1, took the overall round win in the Make Smoking History Rally in Western Australia.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia team cars of Lewis Bathes and Anthony McLoughlin finished second, ahead of Heat 1 winners Harry Bates and Coral Taylor in their Toyota GR Yaris AP4s. The latter pair were the pacesetters until they were hit with a one-minute penalty for an early check in.

Harry Bates won the first four second heat stages in the lead-up to the last run, the EROAD Power Stage.

“It was a bit of a cloud hanging over us coming into this stage,” Bates said.

“We won it [the rally] on the road!” The penalty told as he finished the power stage second to his brother Lewis who won his second in a row after they had a handbrake issue earlier in the day.

Quinn was second on the first two stages, then third and a second before a third on the final.

“We made a few mistakes, hopefully I’ll win a power stage one day,” he said.

Fourth outright went to Troy Dowel and Bernie Webb in their Skoda Fabia Evo who were third in the heat. Next were Daniel Gonzalez and Daymon Nicoli (Skoda) who also took out the WA Rally Championship round.

In the State result, Peter Rullo and James Marquet (Hyundai i20 R2) and ARC debutants Craig Rando and Scott Beckwith (Subaru GD STi) were second and third. Both finished in the outright event in the top ten.

Tasmanians Eddie Maguire and Zak Brakey (Subaru Impreza WRX STi) were fifth and were also the winners of the White Wolf Constructions ARC Production Cup.

The Bosch Motorsport Australia Rally Championship will continue with the Accent Benchtops Rally Queensland based at Gympie on July 21-23.