PHOTOS: Supercars 2023 Tasmania SuperSprint Sunday

Round 4 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship is complete, with Erebus Motorsport’s Will Brown winning the final race and collecting the most points at the Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint at Symmons Plains.

Sunday saw two quick-fire, all-in qualifying sessions – where Cam Waters caused a stir after contact on the final lap of both sessions with a DJR Mustang – with Brodie Kostecki taking two pole positions after Brown had scored pole for Saturday’s race.

Yet Kostecki wouldn’t win either race – Broc Feeney spoiling the Erebus party on Race 11, before Brown himself won the start of Race 12 and never looked under serious threat.

Supercars next heads to the Northern Territory for the Betr Darwin Triple Crown on June 16-18.

