PHOTOS: Supercars 2023 Tasmania SuperSprint Sunday

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 21st May, 2023 - 8:11pm

Round 4 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship is complete, with Erebus Motorsport’s Will Brown winning the final race and collecting the most points at the Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint at Symmons Plains.

Sunday saw two quick-fire, all-in qualifying sessions – where Cam Waters caused a stir after contact on the final lap of both sessions with a DJR Mustang – with Brodie Kostecki taking two pole positions after Brown had scored pole for Saturday’s race.

Yet Kostecki wouldn’t win either race – Broc Feeney spoiling the Erebus party on Race 11, before Brown himself won the start of Race 12 and never looked under serious threat.

Click here for the updated Championship points.

Supercars next heads to the Northern Territory for the Betr Darwin Triple Crown on June 16-18.

Images: InSyde Media

RSC-SymmonsPlains-Speedcafe-Sun-057
RSC-SymmonsPlains-Speedcafe-Sat-173
RSC-SymmonsPlains-Speedcafe-Sun-061
RSC-SymmonsPlains-Speedcafe-Sat-082
RSC-SymmonsPlains-Speedcafe-Sat-156
RSC-SymmonsPlains-Speedcafe-Sat-010
RSC-SymmonsPlains-Speedcafe-Sat-175
RSC-SymmonsPlains-Speedcafe-Sat-229
RSC-SymmonsPlains-Speedcafe-Sat-151
RSC-SymmonsPlains-Speedcafe-Sat-276
RSC-SymmonsPlains-Speedcafe-Sat-139
RSC-SymmonsPlains-Speedcafe-Sat-152
RSC-SymmonsPlains-Speedcafe-Sat-185
RSC-SymmonsPlains-Speedcafe-Sat-215
RSC-SymmonsPlains-Speedcafe-Sat-291
RSC-SymmonsPlains-Speedcafe-Sat-239
RSC-SymmonsPlains-Speedcafe-Sat-272
RSC-SymmonsPlains-Speedcafe-Sun-040
RSC-SymmonsPlains-Speedcafe-Sat-282
RSC-SymmonsPlains-Speedcafe-Sun-021
RSC-SymmonsPlains-Speedcafe-Sun-051

 

