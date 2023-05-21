McLaren one-two in Indy 500 first qualifying, Power makes Fast 12

Felix Rosenqvist has led team-mate Alexander Rossi in an Arrow McLaren Chevrolet one-two in Indy 500 first qualifying, with Will Power the final driver to make the Fast 12.

Rosenqvist clocked a 233.947mph four-lap average, and a fastest single lap of 38.4076, while Rossi recorded a 233.528mph average and 38.4325s best time.

“Super proud of the whole team for executing,” Rosenqvist said.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the INDYCAR SERIES. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

“That last run we did was just phenomenal. Almost in a 234 average. That was pretty mind-blowing how we found so much speed. We weren’t super happy on our first run, so we had two or three reasons to think we were going to go quicker. We kind of put them all together. Wow, what a run.

“Yeah, just a fun time to be in Arrow McLaren right now. Everything kind of resets for tomorrow, but we’re definitely feeling good right now.”

Tony Kanaan, who makes his final Indy 500 appearance this year, set a (233.347) after setting the fastest time in the final practice session ahead of first qualifying, while Pato O’Ward made it four McLarens in the top eight with 233.252mph.

Chip Ganassi Racing took third with Alex Palou (233.528mph) after a new Honda engine was installed in both his and team-mate Scott Dixon’s cars on Friday night.

The Ganassi team was the benchmark through the week after topping every practice session bar one, including two one-twos and the fastest lap since 1996 by Takuma Satao (234.753mph) on Fast Friday.

Rinus VeeKay spilt Palou and Dixon’s CGR entries, with a (233.395mph) for fourth fastest, ahead of Dixon – who has taken the Indy 500 pole for the last two years – fifth with 233.375mph.

Sato was seventh after posting a 233.322 average, between the McLarens of Kanaan (sixth) O’Ward (eighth).

Santino Ferrucci (233.147mph), the fastest Chevrolet on Wednesday’s first running, was ninth with team-mate Ben Pedersen (233.739mph) in 11th, the AJ Foyt Racing pair split by last year’s winner Marcus Ericsson in 10th (233.030mph).

Made into the Top 12 today against an incredibly fierce field. Team did a great job all week. Shows how tough this series is. We’ll make a run at it tomorrow. 💪#WP12 // #INDYCAR // #INDY500 pic.twitter.com/CkepAZkssq — Will Power (@12WillPower) May 20, 2023

The final driver to make the Fast 12 was car #12, Team Penske’s Will Power. Power set a 232.719mph average to make the cut, while team-mates Scott McLaughlin (232.677mph) and Josef Newgarden (232.402mph) finished 14th and 17th respectively.

Katherine Legge locked in the final top 30 spot with 231.070 mph in the #44 Hendrickson Honda.

Sunday’s Bump Day session will see Christian Lundgaard, Jack Harvey, Sting Ray Robb and Graham Rahal battle to see which one of the four drivers is sent home.