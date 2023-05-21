> News > IndyCar

McLaren one-two in Indy 500 first qualifying, Power makes Fast 12

Damion Smy

By Damion Smy

Sunday 21st May, 2023 - 11:28am

Felix Rosenqvist. Image: Penske Entertainment/James Black

Felix Rosenqvist has led team-mate Alexander Rossi in an Arrow McLaren Chevrolet one-two in Indy 500 first qualifying, with Will Power the final driver to make the Fast 12.

Rosenqvist clocked a 233.947mph four-lap average, and a fastest single lap of 38.4076, while Rossi recorded a 233.528mph average and 38.4325s best time.

“Super proud of the whole team for executing,” Rosenqvist said.

“That last run we did was just phenomenal. Almost in a 234 average. That was pretty mind-blowing how we found so much speed. We weren’t super happy on our first run, so we had two or three reasons to think we were going to go quicker. We kind of put them all together. Wow, what a run.

“Yeah, just a fun time to be in Arrow McLaren right now. Everything kind of resets for tomorrow, but we’re definitely feeling good right now.”

Tony Kanaan, who makes his final Indy 500 appearance this year, set a (233.347) after setting the fastest time in the final practice session ahead of first qualifying, while Pato O’Ward made it four McLarens in the top eight with 233.252mph.

Chip Ganassi Racing took third with Alex Palou (233.528mph) after a new Honda engine was installed in both his and team-mate Scott Dixon’s cars on Friday night.

The Ganassi team was the benchmark through the week after topping every practice session bar one, including two one-twos and the fastest lap since 1996 by Takuma Satao (234.753mph) on Fast Friday.

Rinus VeeKay spilt Palou and Dixon’s CGR entries, with a (233.395mph) for fourth fastest, ahead of Dixon – who has taken the Indy 500 pole for the last two years – fifth with 233.375mph.

Sato was seventh after posting a 233.322 average, between the McLarens of Kanaan (sixth) O’Ward (eighth).

Santino Ferrucci (233.147mph), the fastest Chevrolet on Wednesday’s first running, was ninth with team-mate Ben Pedersen (233.739mph) in 11th, the AJ Foyt Racing pair split by last year’s winner Marcus Ericsson in 10th (233.030mph).

The final driver to make the Fast 12 was car #12, Team Penske’s Will Power. Power set a 232.719mph average to make the cut, while team-mates Scott McLaughlin (232.677mph) and Josef Newgarden (232.402mph) finished 14th and 17th respectively.

Katherine Legge locked in the final top 30 spot with 231.070 mph in the #44 Hendrickson Honda.

Sunday’s Bump Day session will see Christian Lundgaard, Jack Harvey, Sting Ray Robb and Graham Rahal battle to see which one of the four drivers is sent home.

Rank Driver Car No. Lap 1 Time Lap 2 Time Lap 3 Time Lap 4 Time Status Total Time Average Speed
1 Felix Rosenqvist 6 38.4076 38.4107 38.4977 38.5650 02:33.8810 233.947
2 Alexander Rossi 7 38.4325 38.5016 38.5623 38.6605 02:34.1569 233.528
3 Alex Palou 10 38.4209 38.5113 38.6079 38.7031 02:34.2432 233.398
4 Rinus VeeKay 21 38.4776 38.5261 38.6047 38.6365 02:34.2449 233.395
5 Scott Dixon 9 38.4939 38.5038 38.5797 38.6810 02:34.2584 233.375
6 Tony Kanaan 66 38.4521 38.5745 38.5677 38.6825 02:34.2768 233.347
7 Takuma Sato 11 38.4476 38.5243 38.6581 38.6632 02:34.2932 233.322
8 Pato O’Ward 5 38.4896 38.5635 38.6360 38.6503 02:34.3394 233.252
9 Santino Ferrucci 14 38.5334 38.5873 38.6082 38.6804 02:34.4093 233.147
10 Marcus Ericsson 8 38.5372 38.5840 38.6487 38.7167 02:34.4866 233.030
11 Benjamin Pedersen 55 38.5775 38.6520 38.6975 38.7527 02:34.6797 232.739
12 Will Power 12 38.6071 38.6492 38.7095 38.7274 02:34.6932 232.719
13 Ed Carpenter 33 38.5227 38.7270 38.6922 38.7709 02:34.7128 232.689
14 Scott McLaughlin 3 38.6409 38.6626 38.7084 38.7087 02:34.7206 232.677
15 Kyle Kirkwood 27 38.5478 38.6164 38.7279 38.8390 02:34.7311 232.662
16 Conor Daly 20 38.6052 38.6759 38.7675 38.8347 02:34.8833 232.433
17 Josef Newgarden 2 38.6863 38.7298 38.7262 38.7616 02:34.9039 232.402
18 Ryan Hunter-Reay 23 38.7189 38.7366 38.7918 38.8364 02:35.0837 232.133
19 Romain Grosjean 28 38.6964 38.7765 38.8336 38.8679 02:35.1744 231.997
20 Helio Castroneves 06 38.7358 38.7982 38.8212 38.8480 02:35.2032 231.954
21 Colton Herta 26 38.7148 38.8143 38.8344 38.8420 02:35.2055 231.951
22 Simon Pagenaud 60 38.8072 38.7957 38.7981 38.8529 02:35.2539 231.878
23 David Malukas 18 38.7209 38.7854 38.8755 38.9452 02:35.3270 231.769
24 Marco Andretti 98 38.7379 38.7932 38.9270 38.9276 02:35.3857 231.682
25 Stefan Wilson 24 38.7534 38.7871 38.9713 38.8965 02:35.4083 231.648
26 Devlin DeFrancesco 29 38.7679 38.8045 38.8869 39.1468 02:35.6061 231.353
27 Agustin Canapino 78 38.7073 38.8576 38.9894 39.0744 02:35.6287 231.320
28 Callum Ilott 77 38.7146 38.7908 38.9774 39.2384 02:35.7212 231.182
29 RC Enerson 50 38.7988 38.8882 38.9780 39.0924 02:35.7574 231.129
30 Katherine Legge 44 38.8607 38.8971 39.0152 39.0241 02:35.7971 231.070
31 Felix Rosenqvist 6 38.5361 38.6051 38.6180 38.6816 02:34.4408 233.099
32 Scott Dixon 9 38.5775 38.6184 38.6693 38.6983 02:34.5635 232.914
33 Takuma Sato 11 38.5384 38.5860 38.6600 38.8170 02:34.6014 232.857
34 Marcus Ericsson 8 38.5730 38.6795 38.6882 38.7415 02:34.6822 232.735
35 Will Power 12 38.6048 38.6739 38.6955 38.7250 02:34.6992 232.710
36 Ed Carpenter 33 38.5647 38.6653 38.7188 38.8103 02:34.7591 232.620
37 Tony Kanaan 66 38.5723 38.6564 38.7293 38.8011 02:34.7591 232.620
38 Kyle Kirkwood 27 38.5869 38.6586 38.7137 38.8013 02:34.7605 232.617
39 Josef Newgarden 2 38.5849 38.6578 38.7735 38.7944 02:34.8106 232.542
40 Ed Carpenter 33 38.5836 38.6258 38.7312 38.8906 02:34.8312 232.511
41 Scott McLaughlin 3 38.5415 38.6547 38.7370 38.9034 02:34.8366 232.503
42 Tony Kanaan 66 38.5433 38.6605 38.8131 38.8576 02:34.8745 232.446
43 Marcus Ericsson 8 38.5276 38.6283 38.6949 39.0403 02:34.8911 232.421
44 Kyle Kirkwood 27 38.6052 38.7087 38.7974 38.8006 02:34.9119 232.390
45 Conor Daly 20 38.5909 38.7277 38.7784 38.8186 02:34.9156 232.385
46 Will Power 12 38.6411 38.7237 38.7738 38.8136 02:34.9522 232.330
47 Romain Grosjean 28 38.7143 38.8006 0.0000 0.0000 01:17.5149 232.213
48 Agustin Canapino 78 38.7507 38.7866 0.0000 0.0000 01:17.5373 232.146
49 Marco Andretti 98 38.7434 38.7956 0.0000 0.0000 01:17.5390 232.141
50 Ryan Hunter-Reay 23 38.6743 38.7171 38.8352 38.8919 02:35.1185 232.081
51 Marco Andretti 98 38.7836 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 00:38.7836 232.057
52 Colton Herta 26 38.6848 38.7480 38.8827 38.9719 02:35.2874 231.828
53 Conor Daly 20 38.7662 38.8242 38.9216 0.0000 01:56.5120 231.736
54 Simon Pagenaud 60 38.8746 38.8206 38.8374 38.8492 02:35.3818 231.687
55 Colton Herta 26 38.7201 38.8145 38.9124 38.9434 02:35.3904 231.675
56 Ryan Hunter-Reay 23 38.7399 38.7693 38.9397 38.9830 02:35.4319 231.613
57 Simon Pagenaud 60 38.8929 38.8663 38.9231 0.0000 01:56.6823 231.398
58 Stefan Wilson 24 38.8129 38.9009 38.9944 38.8961 02:35.6043 231.356
59 Colton Herta 26 38.6037 38.6703 38.7888 39.5874 02:35.6502 231.288
60 Devlin DeFrancesco 29 38.8124 38.8955 38.9580 38.9940 02:35.6599 231.273
61 Helio Castroneves 06 38.8082 39.0891 0.0000 0.0000 01:17.8973 231.073
62 Christian Lundgaard 45 38.8988 38.9105 38.9799 39.0175 02:35.8067 231.056
63 David Malukas 18 38.9032 38.8696 38.9551 39.0963 02:35.8242 231.030
64 Stefan Wilson 24 38.7157 38.8315 38.9290 39.4001 02:35.8763 230.952
65 Christian Lundgaard 45 38.9353 38.9722 38.9841 39.0479 02:35.9395 230.859
66 David Malukas 18 38.9385 38.9513 39.0419 39.0620 02:35.9937 230.779
67 Sting Ray Robb 51 38.9401 38.9841 39.0172 39.0785 02:36.0199 230.740
68 Christian Lundgaard 45 38.9636 39.0196 39.0552 39.0658 02:36.1042 230.615
69 Christian Lundgaard 45 39.0077 39.0478 39.0213 39.0908 02:36.1676 230.522
70 Helio Castroneves 06 38.8166 38.8957 39.3872 39.1434 02:36.2429 230.410
71 David Malukas 18 38.9874 39.0457 39.1848 0.0000 01:57.2179 230.340
72 Sting Ray Robb 51 38.9809 39.0495 39.0945 39.2484 02:36.3733 230.218
73 Jack Harvey 30 39.0507 39.0956 39.1445 39.1641 02:36.4549 230.098
74 Graham Rahal 15 39.0861 39.1752 0.0000 0.0000 01:18.2613 229.999
75 Sting Ray Robb 51 39.0773 39.1162 39.1856 39.1735 02:36.5526 229.955
76 Jack Harvey 30 39.1114 39.1735 0.0000 0.0000 01:18.2849 229.929
77 Sting Ray Robb 51 39.0580 39.1525 39.2805 0.0000 01:57.4910 229.805
78 Jack Harvey 30 39.1363 39.1429 39.2401 0.0000 01:57.5193 229.749
79 Graham Rahal 15 39.1838 39.1993 39.1886 0.0000 01:57.5717 229.647
80 Graham Rahal 15 39.2514 39.2332 39.2416 39.5372 02:37.2634 228.915
81 Graham Rahal 15 39.0353 39.1774 39.3529 39.9655 02:37.5311 228.526
82 Callum Ilott 77 39.1374 39.4435 39.6922 39.8158 02:38.0889 227.720
83 Romain Grosjean 28 38.7933 38.8543 42.7821 0.0000 02:00.4297 224.197
84 Josef Newgarden 2 38.6818 42.8345 0.0000 0.0000 01:21.5163 220.815
