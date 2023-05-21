Lights to flag win for Heinrich in final Tasmania race

Joel Heinrich took victory in Tasmania for the third time in the fourth and final Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series race.

In a lights-to-flag display, Heinrich was joined on the podium by Reece Chapman and Rylan Gray who couldn’t mount a successful challenge on the South Australian driver.

Heinrich started off pole position and led into Turn 1 with Chapman mounting an early challenge, looking for a way past the #16 Mustang at the hairpin.

Slight contact between the two saw Heinrich stay in front and establish a solid lead, leaving Chapman to battle Brandon Madden for the podium places.

A Safety Car was called on Lap 3 after Leslie Corish in the #87 Camaro ran off at the hairpin, burying his car in the gravel trap, unable to rejoin.

The green flag was waved on Lap 6 and the field restarted racing in Symmons Plains.

The top three of Heinrich, Chapman and Anderson – who started in eighth place – easily sailed away from the pack whilst Kent Quinn was spun around on Lap 7 at the hairpin due to contact with Matt Gooding.

This pushed the #28 Mustang driver down to 17th place where he eventually finished.

Gray was the biggest mover through the field, making up nine places to run in fourth by Lap 12.

The #24 Camaro driver made a move into third on the next lap at the hairpin past Anderson, clinching the final podium place.

Anderson and Gray continued to scrap to the chequered flag but the defending champion had to settle for fourth, leaving Tasmania with no race wins, whilst Madden finished fifth.

The next round of the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series will be part of the Supercars Betr Darwin Triple Crown at Hidden Valley on June 16-18.