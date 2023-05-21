Hill ‘over the moon’ with first top 10

Truck Assist Racing rookie Cameron Hill is elated to have finished a career-best eighth in Race 10 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Symmons Plains.

The 2021 Carrera Cup title winner qualified seventh, also as high as he has ever done so, and ran in fourth in the early stages after benefiting from a messy incident which unfolded around him on Lap 3.

Hill emerged ninth from the compulsory pit stop cycle and gained one more spot by the end of the 42-lapper.

“I’m over the moon with [the day],” he said.

“It’s a bit of a breakthrough for me to qualify in the top 10 and then race in the top five even at one point – there was a lot of firsts for me today.

“I just really, really enjoyed the day; obviously we had a fast car and we were able to make the most of it.

“Hopefully we can back it up and do it all again on Sunday – there’s two races and with the field so close anything can happen.

“I guess we’ve just got to keep our head down and try to do it all again.”

In the other Matt Stone Racing entry, Jack Le Brocq put the #34 Chevrolet Camaro on the front row and went on to finish seventh, losing ground in the aforementioned incident when he made contact with Brodie Kostecki, although officials decided no driver was predominately to blame and hence issued no penalties over it.

“It was cool to be on the front row there – we just missed the window with the set-up a little bit in the race car, we didn’t quite nail that,” said Le Brocq.

“We had a good start but didn’t have enough speed for the rest of the race, unfortunately – it’s just one of those things.

“The MSR crew did a great job though, we still had a solid top 10 and scored some points so we’ll take that. We know the car is very fast.

“On the other hand, it’s awesome for Cam to have his first top 10. Hopefully [today] we can put it back on the front row and go from there again with what we learnt today.”

Qualifying for the day’s two races at the Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint starts at 09:50 local time/AEST.