Television tweak for Formula 1 Monaco GP

The television broadcast of next weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix will feature more influence from Formula 1 itself.

Monaco operates a unique model on the F1 calendar, with Tele Monte Carlo producing the coverage carried by the world feed.

At most events, the sport produces the broadcast, ensuring control and consistency from one event to the next.

Speedcafe understands the model for Monaco this year will see increased involvement from Formula 1 while fundamentally remaining in the hands of Tele Monte Carlo.

Television coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix is a critical aspect of a race that is traditionally processional due to the tight, narrow nature of the street circuit.

With an emphasis on capturing any action, criticisms have been made of the locally produced coverage and direction.

In 2021, that was highlighted by a decision to switch from a battle between Sebastian Vettel and Pierre Gasly to a replay of Lance Stroll running wide.

Formula 1 has vast experience with television production, managing much of the content which underpins offers from rights holders such as Sky Sports.

Along with onsite broadcasting capabilities, F1 also has a facility at Biggin Hill in the United Kingdom which can also be used to complement coverage.

The sport heads to Monaco following the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola.

Flooding in the northeast of Italy has ravaged the region, prompting F1 to cancel this weekend’s race and donate $1.6 million to help with relief in the region, following Ferrari’s lead.

The sport is now shifting from Imola to Monaco, with track action set to begin next Friday at 13:30 local time (21:30 AEST).