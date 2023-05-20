> News > IndyCar

Sato tops Fast Friday with 234mph lap

Damion Smy

By Damion Smy

Saturday 20th May, 2023 - 12:26pm

< Back

Takuma Sato. Image: Penske Entertainment

Takuma Sato has come out on top after Fast Friday practice for the 2023 Indianapolis 500, with the fastest lap around the 2.5-mile oval in 27 years.

The Chip Ganassi driver, who topped Wednesday’s first running after a Tuesday washout, posted a 38.3382s time at an average speed of 234.753mph, the highest average speed since 1996, where Arie Luyendyk posted the recorded 239.260mph.

There was no repeat of the previous two days’ CGR one-two, yet Honda did fill the first two places with Marco Andretti 234.202mph in second. Rinus Veekay (234.171mph) who’d boasted the fastest no-two time, was the fastest Chevrolet in third, ahead of last year’s Indy 500 winner and yesterday’s fastest, Marcus Ericsson (234.029mph).

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the INDYCAR SERIES. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

Fast Friday is so named as it’s the day when IndyCar allows teams to run their maximum engine set-up and turbo boost, upping power to the tune of 90hp (67kW), in order to carry out four-lap qualifying simulations.

The increased power saw the top four of the field in the 234mph bracket, compared to the fastest lap on Thursday of 229.607mph from Ericsson.

“The beginning of the run, first time today, was rally too light,” said Sato.

“The middle run, we had more downforce, and I was getting more comfortable. By the end of the day, I think I wanted to try [and] find the limit again, so we went to a little bit sketchy one [set-up] again, so I had to lift in Turn 4. But overall, I think we were very satisfied with our performance.”

Pato O’Ward was fifth fastest for Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, ahead of Josef Newgarden who was the fastest Team Penske driver in sixth (233.767mph), with Will Power (233.394mph) and Scott McLaughlin (233.347mph) 12th and 13th respectively.

Santino Ferrucci (233.758mph), Colton Herta (233.555mph), Long Beach winner Kyle Kirkwood (233.608mph) and last year’s Indy 500 pole-sitter Scott Dixon (233.506mph) made up the top ten.

Far fewer laps were completed, given the qualifying focus, with Graham Rahal covering the most 50 laps under his belt in 33rd position (230.669mph). Sato, in comparison, was on track for only 15 laps.

Ryan Hunter-Reay has drawn the number 1 spot for the qualifying starting order, which begins on Saturday, with Sato drawing 25th.

To determine the grid, the 34-car field split into two groups. Positions 13 through 30 will be determined, while the fastest 12 drivers will compete on Sunday to make it into the Fast Six and have a shot at pole – the slowest will take to the track for Bump Day, where one starter will be eliminated for this year’s event.

Rank Driver Car No. Best Time In Lap Best Speed Total Laps Difference Gap
1 Takuma Sato 11 00:38.3382 2 234.753 18 –.—- –.—-
2 Marco Andretti 98 00:38.4283 31 234.202 32 0.0901 0.0901
3 Rinus VeeKay 21 00:38.4334 3 234.171 15 0.0952 0.0051
4 Marcus Ericsson 8 00:38.4568 16 234.029 20 0.1186 0.0234
5 Pato O’Ward 5 00:38.4951 12 233.796 26 0.1569 0.0383
6 Josef Newgarden 2 00:38.4999 14 233.767 20 0.1617 0.0048
7 Santino Ferrucci 14 00:38.5013 23 233.758 32 0.1631 0.0014
8 Kyle Kirkwood 27 00:38.5260 10 233.608 33 0.1878 0.0247
9 Colton Herta 26 00:38.5348 16 233.555 27 0.1966 0.0088
10 Scott Dixon 9 00:38.5429 14 233.506 17 0.2047 0.0081
11 Felix Rosenqvist 6 00:38.5509 23 233.458 26 0.2127 0.0080
12 Will Power 12 00:38.5614 18 233.394 22 0.2232 0.0105
13 Scott McLaughlin 3 00:38.5691 17 233.347 21 0.2309 0.0077
14 Alex Palou 10 00:38.5822 6 233.268 17 0.2440 0.0131
15 Benjamin Pedersen 55 00:38.5939 12 233.197 14 0.2557 0.0117
16 Alexander Rossi 7 00:38.6044 12 233.134 42 0.2662 0.0105
17 Tony Kanaan 66 00:38.6106 16 233.097 29 0.2724 0.0062
18 Conor Daly 20 00:38.6288 11 232.987 28 0.2906 0.0182
19 Romain Grosjean 28 00:38.6363 10 232.942 14 0.2981 0.0075
20 Agustin Canapino 78 00:38.6399 33 232.920 37 0.3017 0.0036
21 Ed Carpenter 33 00:38.6406 16 232.916 19 0.3024 0.0007
22 Ryan Hunter-Reay 23 00:38.6497 22 232.861 26 0.3115 0.0091
23 Simon Pagenaud 60 00:38.6939 30 232.595 33 0.3557 0.0442
24 Stefan Wilson 24 00:38.6981 25 232.570 28 0.3599 0.0042
25 David Malukas 18 00:38.7320 17 232.366 20 0.3938 0.0339
26 Devlin DeFrancesco 29 00:38.7391 25 232.323 29 0.4009 0.0071
27 Helio Castroneves 06 00:38.7701 43 232.138 45 0.4319 0.0310
28 Sting Ray Robb 51 00:38.8435 11 231.699 21 0.5053 0.0734
29 Katherine Legge 44 00:38.8904 37 231.420 40 0.5522 0.0469
30 RC Enerson 50 00:38.9203 21 231.242 32 0.5821 0.0299
31 Jack Harvey 30 00:38.9331 3 231.166 35 0.5949 0.0128
32 Christian Lundgaard 45 00:38.9353 18 231.153 45 0.5971 0.0022
33 Graham Rahal 15 00:39.0170 41 230.669 50 0.6788 0.0817
34 Callum Ilott 77 00:39.3113 2 228.942 7 0.9731 0.2943
Sign up here to receive our daily newsletters and breaking news alerts, sent straight to your inbox.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]