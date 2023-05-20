> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Tasmania Supercars Race 10

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 20th May, 2023 - 4:52pm

Full results from Saturday’s Supercars Race 10 at the 2023 Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.

Pos No Team/Competitor Driver Car Laps Race Time
1 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:15.6811
2 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:16.3667
3 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:20.4700
4 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 42 37:21.0561
5 20 East Coast Car Rentals Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:30.4604
6 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:34.9046
7 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:35.2793
8 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:35.6788
9 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 42 37:37.4268
10 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 42 37:38.7948
11 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 42 37:38.9370
12 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:39.1381
13 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 42 37:41.2282
14 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:41.6114
15 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 42 37:44.9212
16 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 42 37:45.7262
17 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:46.0618
18 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:46.4107
19 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:48.7102
20 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 42 37:48.7377
21 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 42 37:50.6034
22 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 42 37:50.8150
23 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 36 37:49.7587
24 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 35 37:22.3081
NC 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 2 1:51.6548
