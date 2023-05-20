Results: 2023 Tasmania Supercars Race 10
Saturday 20th May, 2023 - 4:52pm
Full results from Saturday’s Supercars Race 10 at the 2023 Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.
|Pos
|No
|Team/Competitor
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Race Time
|1
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:15.6811
|2
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:16.3667
|3
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:20.4700
|4
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:21.0561
|5
|20
|East Coast Car Rentals
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:30.4604
|6
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:34.9046
|7
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:35.2793
|8
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:35.6788
|9
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:37.4268
|10
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:38.7948
|11
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:38.9370
|12
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:39.1381
|13
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:41.2282
|14
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:41.6114
|15
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:44.9212
|16
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:45.7262
|17
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:46.0618
|18
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:46.4107
|19
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:48.7102
|20
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:48.7377
|21
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|42
|37:50.6034
|22
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|37:50.8150
|23
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|36
|37:49.7587
|24
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|37:22.3081
|NC
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|2
|1:51.6548
