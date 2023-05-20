> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Tasmania Supercars Race 10 Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 20th May, 2023 - 1:56pm

Full results from Saturday’s Supercars knockout qualifying session for Race 10 at the 2023 Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.

Pos No Team/Competitor Driver Car Lap Best Lap
1 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 19 0:50.8786rSS
2 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 12 0:51.0766 SS
3 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 15 0:51.0807
4 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 15 0:51.0849
5 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 19 0:51.1069
6 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 20 0:51.1448
7 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 18 0:51.2350
8 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 20 0:51.2589
9 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 16 0:51.3293
10 20 East Coast Car Rentals Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 19 0:51.3754
11 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 13 0:51.1855
12 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 18 0:51.2743
13 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 18 0:51.2772
14 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 17 0:51.2790
15 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 17 0:51.3343
16 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 16 0:51.3430
17 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 17 0:51.4199
18 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 16 0:51.4253
19 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 12 0:51.4682
20 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 15 0:51.5323
21 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 9 0:51.4935
22 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 9 0:51.5643
23 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 6 0:51.6832
24 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 9 0:51.7807
25 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 9 0:51.8399

