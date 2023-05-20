Results: 2023 Tasmania Supercars Race 10 Qualifying
Saturday 20th May, 2023 - 1:56pm
Full results from Saturday’s Supercars knockout qualifying session for Race 10 at the 2023 Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.
|Pos
|No
|Team/Competitor
|Driver
|Car
|Lap
|Best Lap
|1
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|19
|0:50.8786rSS
|2
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|12
|0:51.0766 SS
|3
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|15
|0:51.0807
|4
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|15
|0:51.0849
|5
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|19
|0:51.1069
|6
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|20
|0:51.1448
|7
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|18
|0:51.2350
|8
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|20
|0:51.2589
|9
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|16
|0:51.3293
|10
|20
|East Coast Car Rentals
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|19
|0:51.3754
|11
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|13
|0:51.1855
|12
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|18
|0:51.2743
|13
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|18
|0:51.2772
|14
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|17
|0:51.2790
|15
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|17
|0:51.3343
|16
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|16
|0:51.3430
|17
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|17
|0:51.4199
|18
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|16
|0:51.4253
|19
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|12
|0:51.4682
|20
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|15
|0:51.5323
|21
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|9
|0:51.4935
|22
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|0:51.5643
|23
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|0:51.6832
|24
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|0:51.7807
|25
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|9
|0:51.8399
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]