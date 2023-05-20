> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Tasmania Supercars Practice

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 20th May, 2023 - 9:53am

Full results from Saturday’s first 30-minute Supercars Practice session at the 2023 Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.

Pos No Team/Competitor Driver Car Laps Fastest Lap
1 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 19 0:51.0147RSS
2 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 19 0:51.1632
3 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 18 0:51.1942
4 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 21 0:51.2071
5 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 15 0:51.2577
6 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 19 0:51.2643
7 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 19 0:51.4341
8 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 18 0:51.4402
9 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 22 0:51.4686
10 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 20 0:51.4815
11 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 24 0:51.4923
12 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 16 0:51.5367
13 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 19 0:51.5831
14 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 17 0:51.5838
15 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 19 0:51.5926
16 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 16 0:51.6237
17 20 East Coast Car Rentals Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 17 0:51.6259
18 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 20 0:51.6965
19 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 26 0:51.6981
20 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 24 0:51.7192
21 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 22 0:51.7392
22 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 20 0:51.9377
23 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 24 0:51.9714
24 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 19 0:52.0417
25 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 17 0:52.4370
