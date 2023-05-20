Results: 2023 Tasmania Supercars Practice
Saturday 20th May, 2023 - 9:53am
Full results from Saturday’s first 30-minute Supercars Practice session at the 2023 Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.
|Pos
|No
|Team/Competitor
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Fastest Lap
|1
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|19
|0:51.0147RSS
|2
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|19
|0:51.1632
|3
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|18
|0:51.1942
|4
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|21
|0:51.2071
|5
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|15
|0:51.2577
|6
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|19
|0:51.2643
|7
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|19
|0:51.4341
|8
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|18
|0:51.4402
|9
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|22
|0:51.4686
|10
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|20
|0:51.4815
|11
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|24
|0:51.4923
|12
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|16
|0:51.5367
|13
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|19
|0:51.5831
|14
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|17
|0:51.5838
|15
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|19
|0:51.5926
|16
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|16
|0:51.6237
|17
|20
|East Coast Car Rentals
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|17
|0:51.6259
|18
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|0:51.6965
|19
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|26
|0:51.6981
|20
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|24
|0:51.7192
|21
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|22
|0:51.7392
|22
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|20
|0:51.9377
|23
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|24
|0:51.9714
|24
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|19
|0:52.0417
|25
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|17
|0:52.4370
