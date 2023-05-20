> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Tasmania Supercars Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 20th May, 2023 - 11:40am

Full results from Saturday’s second 30-minute Supercars Practice session at the 2023 Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.

Pos No Team/Competitor Driver Car Laps Best Lap
1 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 19 0:51.1721*SS
2 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 18 0:51.1911 SS
3 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 16 0:51.2263 SS
4 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 20 0:51.2510
5 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 19 0:51.2585
6 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 18 0:51.2637
7 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 18 0:51.2997
8 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 14 0:51.3316
9 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 15 0:51.3401
10 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 18 0:51.3641
11 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 15 0:51.3747
12 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 16 0:51.3912
13 20 East Coast Car Rentals Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 18 0:51.4280
14 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 21 0:51.4580
15 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 20 0:51.4772
16 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 19 0:51.4966
17 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 16 0:51.5132
18 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 17 0:51.5283
19 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 17 0:51.5421
20 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 18 0:51.5679
21 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 17 0:51.6078
22 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 15 0:51.6412
23 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 22 0:51.6542
24 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 19 0:51.7855
25 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 9 0:52.1495
